St. Pat's football team rolls into its bye week with win over Maxwell

MAXWELL — The St. Pat's football team faced its first deficit of the prep football season Friday night.

It lasted just under two minutes.

Jackson Roberts scored on a 3-yard run to start an onslaught of eight straight touchdowns as the Irish remained undefeated with a 67-16 win over Maxwell (3-3) at Brittenham Field.

St. Pat's, the top-ranked team in Division D1 in the Omaha World-Herald state poll, improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 squad won 10 straight to open the season. The Irish now enter their bye week before a home matchup against Perkins County on Oct. 13.

"I think we're really happy with where we're at so far in the season but like you said, we're not satisfied at all," Irish assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. "We got off to a little bit of a slow start tonight and credit Maxwell. They did some nice things offensively and gave us some problems defensively early. I thought our kids did a nice job of bouncing back.

"This is a good win for us and propels us into our bye week," Braithwait said. "It's always nice to play well right before you've got a couple weeks of. We're looking forward to getting healed up before we play Perkins County."

Roberts finished with six touchdowns on eight touches in the first half, two of which coming on punt returns of around 50-yards in the first quarter.

The second of which came on a reverse as Roberts took the handoff from Will Moats and raced along the right sidelines. It was the third of five touchdowns as the Irish led 34-8 after the first quarter.

"We tell our guys that any time teams decide to kick to us, we expect to have a solid return," Braithwait said. "Anytime you've got Jackson Roberts and Will Moats back there, they're awfully dangerous. If we can get our return game set up, we feel like they can go the distance anytime they catch it."

The Irish forced three turnovers and finished with three special team touchdowns on the night as |saac Irish returned a kickoff for the score in the fourth quarter.

The final return came after Maxwell's Levi Huffman scored on a 5-yard run with just under 11 minutes left in regulation. The Wildcats travel to Perkins County on Friday.

"It's been a struggle the last couple weeks in our return game," Braithwait said. "I thought our return game was awfully efficient tonight so its nice to get that going again."

Moats also rushed for two touchdowns and James Heirigs added one for the Irish, who led 61-8 at the break.

Roberts scored on a punt return as the Wildcats went three-and-out on their opening possession. Maxwell then drove 65-yard for a score on their next possession with Easton Messersmith connecting with Kole Jones for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Messersmith then scored on a two-point try to give the Wildcats a brief one-point lead.

"(Maxwell) Coach (Eamonn) Feeney and his staff do a nice job, so we knew they were going to come out and play hard," Braithwait said. "I thought all three phases really responded well for us."