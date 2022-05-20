St. Pat's girls and boys vault into the lead at state track meet in Omaha

OMAHA — The St. Pat’s boys and girls track and field teams put themselves in prime position to win the team titles Friday during the first day of the Class D state championship.

A Mullen long distance runner also won a state title in the 3,200 meter race he saw slip away at the last second last year, and a Sandhills Valley thrower took the title in shot put.

The boys took a 1.5-point lead with 14.5 points, while the girls notched 18, four points ahead of second-place Wausa and Meridian.

The Irish boys picked up early points in the 3,200, the 4x800 relay and the high jump.

In a near repeat of the district 3,200 race on May 12, Jerrett Miles finished third behind Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl and Paxton’s Damin Luedke with a time of 10:14.37. Porter Connick picked up a point with an eighth-place finish.

Caleb Munson tied for sixth in the high jump to add another 2.5 points, and Jerrett Miles helped the Irish to a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 relay. The team of Miles, Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick and James Heirigs set a team personal best time of 8:38.76, to go with a few personal bests split times.

“It’s kind of humbling, I think,” Troshynski said. “We won our district. I think we thought we were going to win. It’s not a bad thing thinking you’re going to win, it’s good to be confident. We know the job’s not finished, like I said before. We’ve just got work to do.”

The Irish boys also qualified several athletes for Saturday’s finals. Will Moats finished third and fourth in the 110 and 300 hurdles, respectively. Jackson Roberts snuck into the 200 finals with a time of 23.22.

Miles and Dax Connick will compete in the 1,600, Roberts will participate in long jump and the 4x100 relay team will run on Saturday.

Hayley Miles led the Irish girls with her personal best time and the fastest time at state in the 100 dash at 12.6 seconds.

“I’ve never made finals before,” Miles said. “My freshman year and last year, I got ninth place, and I was like ‘This year, I’m making finals.’ It was exciting.”

She also finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 16-9, followed by teammate Mae Siegel with a jump of 16-5¼ for sixth. Miles will have a big day Saturday when she competes in the 100 finals, the 4x100 relay and the triple jump. Siegel will also participate in the triple jump.

Braelyn Gifford and Kate Stienike also added to the Irish lead with third and fifth place finishes in the 3,200 run. Gifford posted a time of 12:20.54, while Stienike crossed at 12:39.30.

Both will compete in the 1,600 run on Saturday, and Kristen Brandt will participate in the long jump.

Mullen’s Kuncl was leading on the final turn of the 3,200 race last year, but he lost when Wallace’s Trey Robertson passed him down the stretch.

He wouldn’t let that happen again.

Kuncl jolted into first on the seventh lap, then he turned up his speed to run away with the race down the stretch.

“I’ve been working on my kick through the fall and summer of course, and just giving up that last 50 meters to a sprint,” Kuncl said. “So I worked on it, and that sprint showed at the end. I remember most of it, but I felt like I was flying. It felt good to not lose in heartbreak, but I just used that as motivation to get here this year and do what I did.”

Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt threw a 54-3¾ in shot put to win the state title over Burwell’s Carter Mann by over a foot.

“I spend every summer, like five times a week, working on my craft,” Dimmitt said. “Hours and hours, thousands of throws to get where I am today.”

2022 State Track & Field

Class C

Boys team results

1, Battle Creek, 22. 2, Hartington CC, 20. 3, Norfolk Catholic, 18. 4, Stanton, 16. 5, Ainsworth, 15. 6, Lourdes Cen Cath, 10. 7, Grand Island CC, 9. 8, South Loup, 8. 8, Hastings St Cec, 8. 8, Elmwood-Murdock, 8. 11, Bishop Neumann, 6.5. 12, Sutton, 6. 12, Perkins County, 6. 12, Sandy Creek, 6. 15, Oakland-Craig, 5. 15, Lincoln Lutheran, 5. 17, Doniphan-Trumbul, 4.5. 18, Ord, 4. 19, Superior, 3. 19, Homer, 3. 21, Freeman, 2.5. 21, Howells-Dodge, 2.5. 23, Centura, 2. 23, Twin River, 2. 23, Wilber-Clatonia, 2. 26, Cornerstone Chr, 1.

Area boys results

3200 meter — 3, Mason McGreer, 10:01.39, Perkins County. 23, Trey Connell, 11:25.49, South Loup.

4x800 relay — 2, South Loup, 8:22.79 (Cache Gracey, Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool). 11, Perkins County, 8:41.93 (Mason McGreer, Triston Hite, Erik Snyder, Colton Pouk).

Shot Put — 19, Boone Snyder, 46-01.25, Sutherland. 22, Rio Remund, 44-08. South Loup. 24, Jaret Peterson, 42-11.50, Chase County.

Triple Jump — 20, Blake Garner, 40-01, Perkins County. 21, Kade Anderson, 39-09.25, Chase County.

Girls team results

1, Superior, 21. 2, Crofton, 19. 3, Hastings St Cec, 16. 4, Chase County, 14. 5, Wisner-Pilger, 13. 6, Grand Island CC, 11. 7, Bishop Neumann, 10. 7, Arcadia-Loup Cty, 10. 9, Ainsworth, 8. 9, Bridgeport, 8. 9, Battle Creek, 8. 12, Aquinas Catholic, 6. 12, South Loup, 6. 12, Sandy Creek, 6. 15, Tri County Northeast, 5. 15, Nebraska Christ, 5. 17, North Bend Cent, 4. 17, Gordon-Rushville, 4. 17, Valentine, 4. 20, Centura, 3. 20, Lincoln Lutheran, 3. 20, Cornerstone Chr, 3. 23, Fillmore Central, 2. 23, Conestoga, 2. 23, Oakland-Craig, 2. 26, Hershey, 1. 26, Louisville, 1.

Area girls results

3200 meter — 3, Lucy Spady, 12:05.95, Chase County. 15, Ella Cool, 12:57.99, South Loup. 23, Kinley Folchert, 13:49.17, Hershey.

4x800 relay — 4, Chase County, 10:19.69 (Lucy Spady, Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Jordan Jablonski). 12, Perkins County, 10:39.42 (Kenna Busick, Charis Goodell, Meredith Gloy, Libby Cole). 16, South Loup, 11:02.61 (Ivy Tullis, Faith Bierman, Heidi Donegan, Tallianna Martin).

Discus — 4, Abby Stallbaumer, 134-09, South Loup. 6, Kaylie Lotspeich, 124-07, Chase County. 8, Michalee Brownawell, 120-11, Hershey.

Pole Vault — 8, Reagan Cool, 10-06, South Loup. 9, Jordan Jablonski, 10-00, Chase County.

Long Jump — 12, Elie Schmitt, 15-07, Hershey.

Class D

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 14.5. 2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 13. 3, Loomis, 12. 4, Cambridge, 11. 5, Axtell, 10. 5, McCool Junction, 10. 5, Mullen, 10. 5, Sandhills Valley, 10. 5, Riverside, 10. 5, Shelton High School, 10. 11, Plainview, 8. 11, Bloomfield, 8. 11, Burwell, 8. 11, Kenesaw, 8. 11, Paxton, 8. 16, Sandhills/Thedford, 6. 16, Friend, 6. 18, Harvard, 5. 18, Wausa, 5. 20, St Francis, 4.5. 21, Garden County, 4. 21, Wynot, 4. 23, Cody-Kilgore, 3. 23, Creighton, 3. 25, Central Valley, 2. 26, Potter-Dix, 1. 26, Pawnee City, 1.

Area individual results

3200 meter — 1, Trevor Kuncl, 10:06.87, Mullen. 2, Damin Luedke, 10:13.54, Paxton. 3, Jarrett Miles, 10:14.37. 8, Porter Connick, 10:58.56. 11, Colin Rooney, 11:03.23, Sandhills Valley. 15, Zeke Christiansen, 11:09.14, Garden County. 23, Billy Tolstedt, 11:41.88, St. Pat’s.

4x800 relay — 4, St. Pat’s, 8:38.76 (Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles). 6, Garden County, 8:42.71 (Zeke Christiansen, Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Nate Billey). 16, Garden County, 9:16.04 (BJ Jamison, Ezekiel Heaton, Liam Kostman, Justin Schwanebeck).

Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, 54-03.75. 9, Keegan Shuler, 47-02, Hitchcock County. 16, Sammy Fasso, 43-06.50, Dundy County-Stratton. 20, Caden Holm, 41-06.50, Paxton.

High Jump — 6, Caleb Munson, 6-00, St. Pat’s. 11, Shane Most, 6-00, Brady. 12, Jackson Kerchal, 5-10, Dundy County-Stratton.

Triple Jump — 3, Seth Scranton, 42-00.50, Sandhills/Thedford. 8, Jonny Vargas, 40-06.50, Garden County. 19, Drew Scott, 37-11.75, Hitchcock County. 21. Trent Kisker, 37-05.50, Hitchcock County. 24, Monte Bailey, 36-00, Hyannis.

Girls team results

1, St. Pat’s, 18. 2, Wausa, 14. 2, Meridian, 14. 4, Axtell, 12. 5, Fullerton, 10. 5, St. Francis, 10. 5, Scribner-Snyder, 10. 5, St. Marys, 10. 5, Mullen, 10. 10, Cambridge, 9. 11, BDS, 8. 11, Kenesaw, 8. 13, McCool Junction, 7. 14, Shelton, 6. 14, Maywood-Hayes Center, 6. 14, Sterling, 6. 17, Osceola, 5.5. 17, Southwest, 5.5. 19, Loomis, 5. 20, Leyton, 3. 20, Pawnee City, 3. 20, Overton, 3. 20, Stuart, 3. 24, Wallace, 2. 24, Exeter-Milligan, 2. 24, Elm Creek, 2. 27, Cedar Bluffs, 1. 27, Boyd County, 1. 27, Crawford, 1.

Girls area results

3200 meter — 2, Peyton Paxton, 12:02.46, Mullen. 3, Braelyn Gifford, 12:20.54, St. Pat’s. 5, Kate Stienike, 12:39.30, St. Pat’s. 7, Mariah Gardner, 12:47.60, Wallace. 9, Callie Coble, 13:03.95, Mullen. 12, Jocelyn Franzen, 13:22.81, Brady. 15, Haley Wells, 13:29.66, Anselmo-Merna. 16, Ashley Robertson, 13:30.61, Wallace.

4x800 relay — 3, Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:09.76 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Kassidy Hatfield, Reagan Stengel). 7, Mullen, 10:30.13 (Peyton Paxton, Medora DeNaeyer, Alli Loughran, Taylor Svoboda). 14, Wallace, 10:55.20 (Ashley Robertson, Ryleigh Hanson, Reagan Pelster, Mariah Gardner). 16, Sandhihlls/Thedford, 11:07.06 (Martina Falcomer, Charlsie Teahon, LaTajanae Robinson, Taylor Weber).

Discus — 10, Jenna Kimberling, 109-00, St. Pat’s. 13, Jacelyn Jorgensen, 103.07, Paxton. 15, Audrey Holm, 102-08, Paxton. 21, Kassidy Rambat, 94-02, Hyannis. 24, Haily Koenen, 77-03, South Platte.

Pole Vault — 3, Ambie Custard, 10-00, Southwest.

Long Jump — 4, Hayley Miles, 16-09, St. Pat’s. 6, Mae Siegel, 16-05.25, St. Pat’s. 9, Anna Clark, 16-01, Sandhills/Thedford. 14, Trista Detmer, 15-06.25, Paxton. 16, Caylin Barnett, 15-04, Southwest. 24, Kamry Kramer, 13-04.75, Garden County.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.