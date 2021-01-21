St. Pat's, Hershey advance to SPVA Tournament finals

“We’ve gone through times where we only had one or two scorers this year,” O’Malley said. “And a couple of those were in close losses and we weren’t able to give our primary scorers enough help. That’s what you have to be able to do if you’re going to be a complete team.”

Condon opened the quarter with a layup and a 3 to put the Irish up by 10. The Bulldogs responded with two shots on the inside to pull within six points, but Heiss ended the run with a 3, and St. Pat’s Joseph Heirigs, who finished with 10, scored an open layup.

The Irish remained in control the rest of the game thanks to some late scoring in the third quarter from O’Malley and Heirigs. St. Pat’s scored 18 in the fourth quarter, with Heiss leading with eight, and Bridgeport only put up 12.

“This is just a really great group of kids, but they’ve had some real heartbreaking losses this year,” O’Malley said. “I think it was really important for them to fight through and beat a really quality team like they did. It’s really gratifying.”

Hershey 55, Chase Co. 35

Cayden Spearman and Sage Young scored 13 each as Hershey defeated Chase County 55-35 in the semifinals of the SPVA Tournament on Thursday at North Platte Community College.