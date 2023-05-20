To say St. Pat’s Jaxon Knisley crushed the 110-meter hurdle finals on Saturday at the Class C state meet would be an understatement.

He dominated it. No one was even close to catching him, and it was clear from the first hurdle that Knisley was winning the event.

Knisley crossed the finish line in 14.18 seconds, setting not only a personal record, but also a St. Pat’s record, a state meet record and a state record

“It’s awesome,” Knisley said. “It's a good starting step in my journey in being a hurdler. I’m just looking forward to the future.”

Knisley and Chase County’s Easton Fries had a bit of a rivalry throughout the season, competing multiple times and trading wins in the process.

So it was only fitting that Fries finished second at state with a time of 14.6 seconds.

“He was kicking my butt,” Knisley said. “He’s one heck of an athlete. Today, I was just feeling it right. Everything was perfect.”

Knisley said his motivation for the season was to avenge his performance at state last year. Knisley said he tripped on the third hurdle during the prelims, causing him to finish ninth and miss out on the finals.

“It was a good revenge story, coming back and winning,” Knisley said.

He’s now focused on breaking the all-state record set by Lincoln High’s Darius Luff in 2019. His time of 13.69 stands as the all-time record by a large margin, and Knisley is hopeful he can break the record by his senior year.

He said all the early mornings and late nights training has led him to this moment, and he’s hoping to continue improving every season.

“I’m hoping I can get that (record), maybe, but we’ll see how it goes,” Knisley said.

Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, triple jump

For most of the Class C girls triple jump finals on Saturday, it felt like no one would crack St. Pat’s Mae Siegel’s 37-3.75 mark.

No one else had even reached 37 feet in the second round of jumps and for the first seven jumps of the third and final round. Then, Kearney Catholic’s Alyssa Onnen finally broke through with a jump of 37-5.5 and looked poised to take the title.

It was going to take something special for Siegel to win the state title.

Special is what happened.

Siegel pulled out a 38-5 on the last jump of the meet, almost a foot further than Onnen’s mark, and not only took the triple jump title at state but crushed her personal best and the St. Pat’s record.

“She’s scary, competing against her,” Siegel said of Onnen. “Seeing her hit her big one right before me gave me extra juice. I was ready to rise to the occasion for sure.”

Siegel knew her jump was a good one right away, as did the fans who cheered her on the whole way. Even Onnen knew Siegel’s jump had won, as she rushed over to congratulate Siegel with a hug.

“When I hit it, it felt good,” Siegel said. “I heard the crowd. From their reaction, I knew that was the big one. I knew I had it in me, so I’m proud of myself.”

For Siegel, the moment was a dream come true. It was a culmination of all the hard work she put in during both the offseason and the regular season.

And she got to do it with the support of her dad, who is also her jump coach. And her dad was there to coach her in her biggest moment, then celebrate with her once she finally achieved her goal.

“We’ve been wanting this for so long,” Siegel said. “It’s just awesome. I have all my family here. I’m so happy to put on a show for them.”

Dillon Miller, Brady, 100-, 200-meter

Brady’s Dillon Miller has come so close in the Class D 100-meter dash at state before, but he never quite put together the performance needed to win a state title.

That all changed on Saturday when he won both the 100 and 200 races.

The Brady senior ran an 11.04 in the finals to edge out Overton’s William Kulhanek and Riverside’s Carson Bloom to win the 100, letting a wave of emotion come over him as he crossed the finish line.

He also beat out Kulhanek in the 200-meter race. Miller, who set the Class D state record at the district meet, is now a champion in that too.

“I worked a lot harder over the summer,” he said. “I trained a lot to get faster. I didn’t know I was getting faster until I ran this year. I was pretty upset when I lost last year because I had the fastest times coming in.”

Miller placed fourth in the 100 last season at state, and he wanted this year to be different.

A big obstacle for Miller this year was getting out of his own head sometimes. He said he was in a funk after a false start at the Best of the Midwest meet in Sutherland messed up his mojo.

His times suffered for the next few performances, he said, but during the district meet, he managed to calm down despite someone getting yet another false start.

It happened again in the prelims, and once again in the finals, but this time, that wasn’t going to stop Miller.

“I just try to stay locked in and keep my mind on this 100-meter from start to finish,” Miller said. “That’s probably it, just block everything out of my mind.”

He had no issues winning the 200 either. On the turn down the home stretch, he was leading Kulhanek, and he never let up.

Story Rasby, Sutherland, 400-meter

Sutherland’s Rasby made waves in her first state meet as a freshman last season. She placed second in the 200, second in the 400 and third in the 800.

A year later, Rasby’s story has come full circle.

Rasby won her first state title after crossing the finish line in 57.83 seconds, beating Chase County’s Bryn McNair in the process.

McNair bested Rasby in both the 400 and the 800 last season. Story got the best of her this time around.

“She’s a really strong competitor, and I have loved running with her,” Rasby said. “I’m really going to miss having that competition next year against her because she’s a really good competitor. She has definitely pushed me to coming out on top today.”

Early in the season, Rasby said she had doubters that she could run a 400 in under a minute, and she proved them wrong then. And now, she proved them wrong again, not just winning the state title but doing it in well under a minute.

“I feel like it's very rewarding,” Rasby said. “It was a tough year, and we had a lot of bad weather, so it definitely prepared me for where we are today and coming out with a beautiful day to run and showcase what I’ve been working toward all year.”

Rasby said she’s shooting for the Sutherland record of 56.1 seconds and she hopes to break it by the time she graduates.

Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, discus

Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt felt like he had something to prove on Saturday in Class D discus after coming up just short in shot put on Friday.

He finished runner-up and missed out on defending his state title, something he worked on all season. Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler got the win on the final throw on Friday, leaving Dimmitt feeling mad and upset at himself.

“I was really disappointed with how I finished yesterday,” he said. “I was definitely in a funk until my uncle Mark, love that dude, he helped me pull my head out and go in with a clear mind.”

Those words got to him in the best way. Dimmitt came out firing, and no one else came close to catching him as Dimmitt won the discus title with a throw of 161-6.

Shuler came in second with a throw of 150-4, over 11 feet shy of Dimmitt.

“Usually my last throws are my best, but I came out of the gates firing, caught the wind just right on my first two throws and never looked back from there,” Dimmitt said. “I’m really happy with my finish.”

Dimmitt will be throwing in college at Doane next season, and he hopes his performances at state will be a steppingstone for whatever comes next.

“I’m never satisfied,” Dimmitt said. “I definitely have a lot of room to work, so I’m going to keep on grinding and keep working because I can always better myself.”

Reagan Stengel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 800-meter

Reagan Stengel won the Class D girls 800-meter race on Friday after crossing the finish line in 2:24.64.

She beat Boyd County’s Paige Drueke, who raced in the first of two heats and actually didn’t race against Stengel head-to-head.

“I just went out really hard and tried to finish my best and it worked out for me very well,” Stengel said.

Other Telegraph area winners on Saturday include:

Mason Wallin, Chase County, Class C boys pole vault

Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, Class D girls 400

Trey Robertson, Wallace, Class D boys 1,600

Easton Fries, Chase County, Class C boys 300-hurdles

Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, Class C boys 200

Chase County, boys 4x400 relay