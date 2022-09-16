St. Pat's overcomes Sutlherland, weather delays to remain perfect on year.

SUTHERLAND — A game that started under the ‘Friday Night Lights’ ended early Saturday morning.

The St. Pat’s football team remained undefeated with a 57-14 win over Sutherland in a contest that was delayed less than four minutes into the opening quarter due to inclement weather and restarted around midnight.

Jackson Roberts and Will Moats combined for seven touchdowns as the Irish — the top-ranked team in Class D1 in the Omaha World-Herald state poll — improved to 5-0. James Heirigs rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Irish have outscored their opponents 289-72 this season but host undefeated Sandhills Valley this week.

“Every once in a while you run into (weather delays),” Irish coach Kevin Dodson said. “It was a big hurdle to get over tonight but I thought our boys did a nice job of staying loose and staying relaxed during (the delay). I thought for the most part we maintained our focus and played pretty well.”

The game was halted with 8 minutes, 17 seconds left in the opening quarter due to lightning in the area with the Sailors (1-3) down 7-0 and in the midst of the drive deep into the Irish territory.

The teams returned to the school, located a few blocks away from the field, and played, refueled and dined on snacks that ranged from granola bars to pizza as the teams waited out a series of storm systems that passed through the area.

Both teams returned to the field just after 10 p.m. and the Irish began to warm-up again. Just as Sutherland was about to do the same, there were more lightning flashes and the teams were sent back for another delay.

The teams returned again around 11:30 p.m. in what was considered to be a final attempt to get the game in that night. The preference was to play if possible as the referee crew was not going to be available on Saturday and both teams likely would have been without players due to prior commitments.

The game finished just before 2 a.m.

“Both coaching staffs agreed with that,” Dodson said. “If we could get the game in, we wanted to get it in tonight. It was a little later than we anticipated but at the end of the day, that’s what we got done.”

The game resumed with the Sailors faced with a third-and-5 at the Irish 17, and Sutherland converted the drive three plays later to tie the score at 7-7 as Cauy Kohl connected with Ryker Copeland for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

St. Pat’s responded with six unanswered touchdowns, four of which came in the second quarter as the Irish built a 43-6 lead at the break. Sutherland sophomore Luke Harper scored the final touchdown of the game, a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

“They’re the real deal,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier said of the Irish. “They really don’t have any weak spots. They’ve got great players, great coaches and are a great program. They have a ton of experience too and that’s something we’re trying to build right now

“I thought our kids competed,” Geier said. “I thought there were some bright spots and hopefully we can continue to get better.”

St. Pat’s junior Kai Brown suffered what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury late in the second quarter and was transported from the field.

“You hate to see that happen to a young man, but Kai is a champ,” Dodson said. “He’ll recover and he’ll come back strong.”