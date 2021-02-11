St. Pat's routs Hershey at home

Jack Heiss let out a roar and held up three fingers after he made his third 3-pointer of the third quarter. Later in the fourth, he dunked the ball on a fastbreak that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Heiss’ 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half, helped the Class D1 No. 5 St. Pat’s boys down Class C2 No. 5 Hershey 59-39 on Thursday in North Platte.
“A game ago, he had a big offensive game and a lot of it was going to the basket,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “He had some of that tonight, but then he was able to add ... he’s an outstanding 3-point shooter and it’s good to see him really finding a rhythm now.”
That rhythm didn’t come until the second half, but St. Pat’s relied on its other shooters and its defense to stay in the game.
The Irish’s other shooter, Corby Condon, solidified their early lead with a banked 3 from the right side to push St. Pat’s ahead 6-4. When Hershey pulled to within 2 later in the quarter, Condon made a layup and got fouled, which helped the Irish get ahead 11-6.
The Panthers’ Sage Young led off the second quarter with a 3 that cut into St. Pat’s lead. Both teams traded baskets until the end of the frame, where Hershey’s Thomas Gosnell tied the game with a shot inside.
Condon gave St. Pat’s a 22-20 lead going into halftime with a layup as time was expiring. He finished with 15.
“Corby hitting a basket in a tight game like that ... that was shaping up like it was going to be a game maybe in the 30s,” O’Malley said. “So if you even take a two-point lead into halftime, it’s pretty big.”
What was looking like a tight game soon became anything but. St. Pat’s opened the second half on a 14-2 run in which Heiss scored nine of those on 3s and forcing Hershey to take an early time out.
Hershey never recovered from that stretch. The Panthers went cold on offense, only scoring six in the third, and their defense suffered because of it. St. Pat’s scored a game-high 20 and took a 42-26 lead going into the fourth.
“That one boost of offense there ... gave us a little cushion,” O’Malley said. “From then it was pretty much just defense. We did a really nice job.”
The Irish used a 17-point fourth fueled by baskets from Condon, Heiss and Joseph Heirigs to close out the game while holding Hershey to 13.
St. Pat’s faces Paxton next week in the final game of the regular season before moving on to subdistrict play, where O’Malley hopes the Irish can play host.
“That would be ideal,” O’Malley said. “It would be fun for these guys. It was their senior night tonight, which made it really special for them to get a hard-fought win. Hopefully it might not be their last home game, so that would be fun for this group.”
GIRLS
St. Pat’s 41, Hershey 30
The St. Pat’s girls hit three consecutive 3s to end the second quarter and take the lead for good, and the Irish defeated Hershey 41-30 on Tuesday to end its regular season.
“We started out a little sluggish offensively,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “We’re getting good looks, but we were struggling to score, and they made a pretty good run on us.”
Hershey had the edge early, using six consecutive points from Tahlia Steinbeck to take a 9-4 lead at the end of the first.
St. Pat’s ramped up its defense in the second, holding Hershey to just four points while the offense started to pick up. Tonja Heirigs tied the game at 13-13 off a 3. Carly Sexson regained Hershey’s lead with a shot under the basket before St. Pat’s Kate Stienike hit the first of three consecutive Irish 3s.
“We quit pressing and just focused on our halfcourt man, and I think that was the difference in the game,” Stienike said. “We limited them most of the time to one shot each possession and really worked as hard as we could on the defensive end, which led to some offense.”
That change in defense worked to the Irish’s advantage. They held Hershey to just one point in the third, and while the shots weren’t falling on offense, the 10 points they did score helped push them out to a 32-16 lead.
Heirigs remained St. Pat’s go-to option in the fourth, as she scored six of her game-high 27 points in the frame. The Panthers scored 14 in an effort to get back into the game, but their shooting woes earlier in the contest hurt their chances.
The Irish head to Big Springs on Tuesday for the Class D1-12 subdistrict. Hershey will go to the Class C1-11 subdistrict in Imperial.
If St. Pat’s beats Kimball in the first round, it will most likely play Class D1 No. 7 South Platte, who has lost just once all year.
“We got Kimball on Tuesday, so we got to get past Kimball first cause you never overlook anybody,” Stienike said. “The favorite probably is South Platte. But you never know. If we play as hard as we did tonight, I think we’ll have a chance.”
Boys
St. Pat’s (59)
Jack Heiss 22, Corby Condon 15, Joseph Heirigs 11, Alex Davies 5, Logan O’Malley 2, Trayton White 2, Caleb Munson 2.
Hershey (39)
Thomas Gosnell 10, Cayden Spearman 7, Bryce Butterfield 6, Austin Hoelscher 4, Garrett Brannan 3, Sage Young 3, Cooper Hill 3, Logan Vanarsdall 3.
Girls
St. Pat’s (41)