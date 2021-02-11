St. Pat's routs Hershey at home

“Corby hitting a basket in a tight game like that ... that was shaping up like it was going to be a game maybe in the 30s,” O’Malley said. “So if you even take a two-point lead into halftime, it’s pretty big.”

What was looking like a tight game soon became anything but. St. Pat’s opened the second half on a 14-2 run in which Heiss scored nine of those on 3s and forcing Hershey to take an early time out.

Hershey never recovered from that stretch. The Panthers went cold on offense, only scoring six in the third, and their defense suffered because of it. St. Pat’s scored a game-high 20 and took a 42-26 lead going into the fourth.

“That one boost of offense there ... gave us a little cushion,” O’Malley said. “From then it was pretty much just defense. We did a really nice job.”

The Irish used a 17-point fourth fueled by baskets from Condon, Heiss and Joseph Heirigs to close out the game while holding Hershey to 13.

St. Pat’s faces Paxton next week in the final game of the regular season before moving on to subdistrict play, where O’Malley hopes the Irish can play host.