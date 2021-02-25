St. Pat's routs Maxwell in D1-11 Subdistrict final

The Irish took advantage of the extra offensive possessions they received Thursday night.
A relentless zone-press led to a number of transition points in the second half as top-seeded St. Pat’s pulled away from Maxwell for a 75-34 in a prep boys basketball D1-11 Subdistrict final at McGahan Activities Center.
“We talked about taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers (before the game),” Maxwell first-year coach Quin Connor said. “I wasn’t talking about having a perfect game with zero turnovers — that’s not achievable.
“But it was about being around that 10-15 mark, and we’ve usually had success this year with that,” Connor said. “But you start leaking into 15 to 20 (range) or more and the game is over, especially against a high-class opponent like St. Pat’s.”
Jack Heiss hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points for the Irish (19-5) who are a game away from a return trip to the state tournament.
Joseph Heirigs added 10 points, and Logan O’Malley and Alex Davies both chipped in with nine points. “Most of us grew up playing basketball (together) and this is all we’ve wanted to do, so it’s really exciting for us,” Heiss said.
The junior added that the team’s defensive intensity was a key, especially over the final two quarters.
The Irish, who led by 11 at the break, outscored the Wildcats 22-9 in the third quarter. St. Pat’s press and the ensuing turnovers off it was the key to the run.
“I thought that (Maxwell) really executed well in the half-court,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said. “They were doing a good job (in the first half) with dribble penetration and post entries and keeping us off-balance. I thought it was really critical that we were able to create some (offensive) opportunities with our full-court defense.
“I think most of was an intensity-level difference,” O’Malley said. “We were pressuring them some in the first half, but not with the same kind of intensity that we did in the third quarter.”
Heiss hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter with the second coming from more than a few steps from behind the line.
It was part of a 14-0 run to open the quarter as the Irish built a 38-point cushion against the Tigers.
“It’s natural. (Players) start to see the finish line — maybe too early as a high school kid sometimes,” Connor said. “Some will try and make a 10-point play, and there’s no such thing in basketball as you know. It happens but I thought we really played well for the first 12-ish minutes (of the game).”
St. Pat’s led just 16-14 after the opening quarter but Maxwell managed just four points in the second quarter.
Troy Breining had a team-high 15 points for second-seeded Maxwell (14-11). Michael Sandoval added eight points for the Wildcats, who finished with their highest victory total since 2003.
“I wasn’t here last year obviously, but the kids tell me they love being here and coming to the gym,” Connor said. “They love being part of the program and they tell me the culture has changed.
“I think we’re vastly improved from what I can see.” Connor said. “I know it’s kind of hard to tell when you lose a subdistrict final by 40 points or whatever. But I don’t know what our realistic expectations were coming into the season.”
Maxwell (34)
Jack Meyer 4, Connor McKeeman 4, Michael Sandoval 3, Ty Robinson 8, Troy Breining 15.
St. Pat’s (75)
Corby Condon 8, Joseph Heirigs 10, Jack Heiss 25, Logan O’Malley 9, Connor Hasenauer 2, Will Moats 4, Alex Davies 9, Brecken Erickson 2, Caleb Munson 6.
BOYS SUBDISTRICT BASKETBALL
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27
C1-12 at Ogallala