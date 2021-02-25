St. Pat's routs Maxwell in D1-11 Subdistrict final

The Irish, who led by 11 at the break, outscored the Wildcats 22-9 in the third quarter. St. Pat’s press and the ensuing turnovers off it was the key to the run.

“I thought that (Maxwell) really executed well in the half-court,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said. “They were doing a good job (in the first half) with dribble penetration and post entries and keeping us off-balance. I thought it was really critical that we were able to create some (offensive) opportunities with our full-court defense.

“I think most of was an intensity-level difference,” O’Malley said. “We were pressuring them some in the first half, but not with the same kind of intensity that we did in the third quarter.”

Heiss hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter with the second coming from more than a few steps from behind the line.

It was part of a 14-0 run to open the quarter as the Irish built a 38-point cushion against the Tigers.

“It’s natural. (Players) start to see the finish line — maybe too early as a high school kid sometimes,” Connor said. “Some will try and make a 10-point play, and there’s no such thing in basketball as you know. It happens but I thought we really played well for the first 12-ish minutes (of the game).”