St. Pat's starts fast, doesn't look back in playoff win over Sandy Creek

St. Pat's needed just 11 seconds to grab the lead on Friday and didn't relinquish it the rest of the night.

Sophomore Jaxon Knisley returned the opening kickoff nearly 70 yards for a touchdown, the first of seven scores for the top-seeded Irish in a 50-14 win over No. 16 Sandy Creek in the second round of Class D1 prep football playoffs.

"He hit the hole hard, and hit the seam hard," Irish coach Kevin Dodson said of Knisley's return. "Any time you can start a game with a special teams touchdown like that, it really swings the momentum your way. I thought we followed that up with a good performance in all three phases.

"We're excited to advance," Dodson said. "Like we told the boys, 'You play well enough, you get rewarded with another game.' We're going to be playing football in November and that's a great feeling."

St. Pat's (10-0) hosts eight-seeded Elmwood-Murdock in the quarterfinals next week.

"We don't know much about them but we'll watch film and break them down," Dodson said. "Tonight we're going to enjoy this one and we'll get to work (on Saturday)."

Will Moats rushed for four touchdowns — on runs of 10, 3, 23 and 2 yards — and Sam Troshynski scored on 1-yard dive and also connected with Brecken Erickson on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

"With Jackson (Roberts) out, a lot of guys are stepping up," Moats said of the Irish losing their top running back to a knee injury two weeks ago. "James Heirigs and Jaxson Knisley have done a really good job coming in at I-back. It's just more carries and everybody has to be dialed in and ready to go."

Troshynski also had two interceptions and Sutton Tickle added one late in regulation, and the Irish defense also held on two Sandy Creek fourth-down attempts.

"I thought (defensively) we were getting good pressure on the quarterback and we made (Sandy Creek) earn every yard," Dodson said. "They had one big play in the first half that we talked about and want to do a better job in containing those runs, but overall very happy with the performance in all three phases of the game."

Sandy Creek quarterback Ethan Shaw rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, to lead the Cougars offense. Sandy Creek (6-4) rushed for 274 yards in a opening-round win over Sandhills Valley but never really could get their ground game going outside of runs by Shaw.

St. Pat's focused on senior Drake Lally, who had 136 yards on 20 attempts last week.

"(St. Pat's) is a very physical team and a very smart team," Sandy Creek coach Andrew Kuta said. "They do the little things really well. We dug ourselves an early hole and knew it was going to be difficult to come back from and we weren't able to.

"They did a great job on keying on (Lally)," Kuta said. "He's a very good offensive player and we struggled to get him the ball tonight. We have very few designed handoffs, most of them are read options and pitch options. (t. Pat's) did a good job of flowing to (Lally) and that's why (Shaw) was successful running the ball. We wanted to get (Lally) the ball and they prevented that with their (defensive) design, but it did open some other things up for us offensively."

Troshynski's interceptions helped set up two touchdowns as the Irish jumped out to a 21-0 lead with just over nine minutes left in the half. But Shaw keyed an ensuing drive and scored on a short run and then added the conversion as the Cougars closed to within 13 points of the Irish.

The Cougars then gambled on a fourth-and-5 from the Sandy Creek on the next drive with roughly four minutes left in the second quarter, and Shaw was dropped for a four-yard loss. The Irish then needed four plays to take a 29-8 lead as Moats scored on a 3-yard run with 61 seconds left in the half.

"We felt like we needed to score before half to have an opportunity," Kuta said. "We felt like we had struggled to get (defensive) stops to that point and felt that we had a play call that we could get five (yards) on. It didn't turn out that way but that's a decision we have to make at the time and have to live with."

The Irish added three touchdowns in the second half to take a 50-8 lead with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

"I thought we played a lot cleaner game than we did last week," Dodson said. "I'm proud of our guys. This was a good win."