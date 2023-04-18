Three St. Pat’s students signed their letters of intent on Tuesday to continue pursuing their sport or activity at the collegiate level.

Here’s a look at who signed and where they are heading:

Mae Siegel, University

of South Dakota, track and field

Mae Siegel has trained hard this winter, giving up basketball to prepare for the track and field season. That training helped her set a school record in triple jump this season.

Now, midway through the track and field season, Siegel has even more to celebrate. Siegel signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of South Dakota, where she will compete in both long jump and triple jump.

“It’s awesome to be celebrating me and my classmates today,” Siegel said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Siegel said she’s looking forward to competing with other athletes that are at the same level that she is, whether that’s in the weight room, at competitions or even just at practice.

She said she can’t wait to be pushed by people who have the same goals as her.

“I went on quite a few visits, and honestly, I really just listened to my heart,” said Siegel on why she chose South Dakota. “I know that sounds kind of cheesy, but that’s really what you have to do.”

Tonja Heirigs, Morningside University, basketball

Tonja Heirigs knew two things about her college career.

First, she wanted to play basketball at the next level. Second, she wanted to be close to home.

She gets to do both after signing her letter of intent Tuesday with Morningside University to continue her basketball career.

“I’m just super excited,” Heirigs said. “It’s really rewarding knowing that all the hard work I put in the gym and the weightroom is paying off and I get to continue to do the thing that I love doing.”

Heirigs set the St. Pat’s record for most 3s in a season this year, and she hopes to serve as an inspiration to the next set of Irish basketball players who got to see her play.

“I just want to be remembered as the hardest worker in the gym, and a person who’s touching every line and finishing every rep and motivating and encouraging all my teammates,” Heirigs said.

Casey Jett, Concordia University-Seward, speech/debate

Casey Jett got to compete at the state speech competition this year, and now, he’s heading to college doing what he likes to do.

Jett signed his letter of intent Tuesday with Concordia University-Seward to join the speech and debate teams.

“I visited there back in October, and I really liked the atmosphere,” Jett said. “It just really seemed like that’s the one I should probably go to.

“In speech, it’s going to be continuing what I’ve been doing and having fun there,” Jett added. “Doing what I love. And then in debate, probably actually getting into debate because here at St. Pat’s, we don’t have debate. So I think it’s going to be really fun to get into debate in college.”