St. Pat's sweeps team titles in Class D track and field

Kate Stienike was nearly speechless after winning her 1,600-meter race. Jerrett Miles said his legs felt like jelly following his win nearly 10 minutes later.

When both St. Pat’s track and field teams needed the points the most, Stienike and Miles accomplished two of many impressive feats for the Irish on the final day of the Class D State Championship. Sweeping the mile helped St. Pat’s sweep both team championships.

“It was the definition of jelly legs,” Miles said. “It hurt really bad, but it felt really good to win, so that was really fun.”

Stienike’s run of 5 minutes, 38.74 seconds gave the Irish girls a much needed 10 points in their final race of the championships. It gave St. Pat’s 46 points, and left second-place Sterling needing top-2 finishes in the 300 hurdles and the 200 dash. That wouldn’t happen, and the Irish had the podium.

Stienike said she burried her past at the last 400 because she knew it was her final race of her high school career.

“Today, I wasn’t feeling too good, but I did the first three laps and I wasn’t that tired. I just thought, ‘If you wanted it, you better go.’”

Miles’ approach was a little different. He pushed the pace at the start of the third lap in an attempt to tire out some of the competition ahead of the final lap.

“I was trying to lose all the people who weren’t as mentally strong coming into the third lap, and I think it worked for the most part,” Miles said.

It worked. Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl, who won the 3,200 on Friday, had nothing left to fight off Miles’ sprint down the final stretch, and the St. Pat’s sophomore added 10 more points to the Irish boys’ 53.5 total with a 4:40.66 run. It lightened the load for teammates Will Moats and Jackson Roberts in the 300 hurdles and 200 dash, respectively, in terms of points.

Stienike and Miles weren’t St. Pat’s only champions on Day 2. The boys 4x100 relay team of Roberts, Moats, Josh Davies and Jaxon Knisley ran a 44.37, 0.21 seconds faster than their time at the D-8 District meet May 12.

Moats, who returned from last year’s second-place team, said the win was something the entire team worked hard for since the season started.

“After last year coming in second, we just really wanted to come back and win the gold,” he said.

At state, every point helps, and the Irish saw that on both sides throughout the day.

For the girls, Mae Siegel started the day with a 35-4.75 jump to finish third. She will return next year looking to place even higher.

“I did pretty good,” she said. “I of course have high expectations for myself, but I’m proud of the way I competed.”

Hayley Miles helped the Irish collect another 12 points on Saturday with third place finishes in both the 100 finals and the 4x100 relay. She ran a 12.69 in the 100, and the team of Miles, Seigel, Elise O’Neill and Gabby Swift ran a 52.17.

For the boys, Jackson Roberts placed sixth in long jump at 20-1 after sneaking into the finals in the final slot. He said finding success early helped him gain confidence later in the 200 dash. He finished fourth there at 23.15, securing the win for the boys with a much needed five points.

“I was really glad not for myself, but also for the team,” Roberts said. “I was really glad to help out the team.”

Will Moats finished third in the 110 hurdles at 15.56 and fourth in the 300 hurdles at 41.34, collecting 11 points across both events.

Mullen’s Clayton Moore won the 300 hurdles title a year after finishing second in the same event. His time of 40.56 was a personal best.

“Coming in, I knew the winner from last year wasn’t here,” Moore said. “That didn’t change my mindset. I knew I was going to come in and give it my all. I did, and it paid off.”

