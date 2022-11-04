State volleyball: Swedes cage top seeded Tigers in historic win

LINCOLN — It was a cold, dreary day in Lincoln but not inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena as Gothenburg knocked off top-seeded North Bend Central Friday.

It was a historic five-set victory for the Swedes, who celebrated their first victory at the state tournament in school history Wednesday, and now will play for their first title on Saturday.

In a nail biter, the Swedes won 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-25 and 15-10.

“It’s kind of a whirlwind," head coach Bryson Mahlberg said. "Last year at this time we qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history and the next year we are playing for a state title. I give all credit to our team because they work harder than anyone, they are selfless, they don’t care who gets the stats as long as we win."

It was a match made for the books after the Swedes dropped the first two sets and it became now or never in the third.

“I believe in this group all the time," Mahlberg said. "I wouldn’t take anybody else out there to play a match in the state semifinals.”

The Swedes had a head start in the first set, and with all the effort coming from Clara Evert, they still dropped behind 14-8.

Evert tried to keep the Swedes in the first set with a back-row kill, but were left in the dust with an ace from Tiger Jayla Van Ampting that put the score at 24-16.

An exciting rally in the second put the Tigers up 19-16, and an Evert kill brought the Swedes to within two. Again the Tigers surged ahead before Taryn O'Hare's kill made the score 24-22, before falling 26-24.

“We believe that we deserved this just as much as any other team,” said Swede senior Kara Waskowiak. "We just knew we had each other and that’s all that mattered."

Down two sets, the Swedes turned on some magic in the third with O'Hare notching an ace to give the Swedes an 18-12 lead. The Tigers fought back to tie the set 23-23, before an error on set point gave the Swedes the third set.

The Swedes set the pace in the fourth, taking a 10-7 lead. Evert's key attacks pushed Gothenburg throughout.

Kynlee Strauser's kill gave the Swedes a six-point lead, and Aubrey O'Hare trickled an ace off the top of the net to push that to a 23-15 lead.

An attack error by the Tigers gave Gothenburg set point. And Aubrey O’Hare's ace tied the match 2-2.

The history making fifth set was dominated by the Swedes early on as they took a 7-4 lead.

Back to back kills by Evert and Strauser paved the way, and a pair of Tiger errors down the stretch gave the Swedes a 15-10 victory.

“You could see in sets three, four and five that we picked up our defensive game," Mahlberg said. "We just didn’t want the ball to drop.”

Evert notched a season-high hitting record with 19 kills. Kara Waskowiak added nine, Strauser seven, Taryn O’Hare five and Madison Smith four.

Smith added four solo blocks. Strauser, Evert and Taryn O’Hare each had two.

Aubrey O’Hare had four aces.

Defensively for the Swedes, Emily Cornwell had 27 digs. Strauser had 20 and Evert had 17.

Setter Ashlyn Richeson had eight digs and 39 assists.

Gothenburg advances to the championship round at 3 p.m. Saturday against Grand Island Central Catholic at the Devaney Center.