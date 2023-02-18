The Telegraph area was very well-represented at the NSAA state wrestling tournament finals this year with five area athletes competing for gold and two bringing home the gold.

The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes had two grapplers hit the mats to battle for the top spot on the podium.

Top-ranked Sid Miller at 195 went into the tournament with a single loss. He faced Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler.

Miller kept control of the match from beginning to end, starting with a takedown at the end of the first period and ending with 7-4 decision to bring home the gold.

Miller, is a four-time state qualifier who finished second last year at 195.

“He’s a kid who knew what his potential was, but we knew it was going to take a little bit,” said Anselmo-Merna coach Caleb Franklin. “He works so hard and he’s one of those kids that digs his nose in the ground and just go after it.”

Miller isn’t sure what his future holds, but he is considering rodeoing in college next year.

The other area gold medalist this year was Isaac Welch of Mullen at 285. Welch (36-2) faced Thomas Psota of Ravenna in his championship match.

Psota injured his wrist less than a minute into the match and attempted to continue to wrestle on it, but after a takedown by Welch, he laid on the mat and allowed the pin to happen.

Even though he wasn’t able to wrestle a full match in the finals, Welch said winning the gold medal was a dream come true.

“It feels amazing,” he said.

His coach Russ Monette said Welch’s season was incredible.

“Isaac’s worked so hard and he’s put all the time in,” said Monette. “He’s improved so much since he was a freshman, so seeing him be successful tonight is a real joy.”

Tristan Olson of Anselmo-Merna will bring home silver at 113 pounds after being pinned by Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton in 2 minutes, 5 seconds. It was Olson’s third trip to Omaha. In 2022, he was the fifth place finisher at 106.

Daylen Naylor (33-5) of Lexington also brought home a silver medal after he lost a 3-2 decision to Cadyn Coyle of Bennington. A sophomore, Naylor competed in the tournament last year, but did not place.

Top-ranked Isaac White of Cozad (46-1) saw his chance for gold and his undefeated season slip away when Drew Moser of Waverly got a reversal for two points early in the third period.

White scored a single point with an escape late in the third, but the chance to score never materialized in the 2-1 loss at 182 pounds in Class B.

White brought home gold for the Haymakers last year at 170 in an undefeated season, placed fifth in 2021 at 132, and qualified at 126 in 2020.

Other local wrestlers bringing home medals include Jeffery Forsen (D120) and Eli Paxton (D126) of Mullen each finished in fourth place; Chase Gracey (D170) of Mullen finished fifth. Abel Flores (B106) placed fourth as the lone medalist from Gothenburg, and Kolyn Gaston (D182) of Hitchcock County also placed fourth. The other Hitchcock County wrestler earning a medal was Blake Devitt (D113) who finished fifth.

Garrett Keiser (106) of Lexington placed sixth in Class B, as did Tristan Campbell (145) of McCook. Placing third at 195 was Eli Boryca of Cozad. Fellow Haymaker Aaron Wilson placed fifth at 113.

A local battle in Class D 285 pitted Drew Knoerzer of Hi-Line against Tayte Thornton of Anselmo-Merna in the fifth place match. Knoerzer pinned Thornton in 23 seconds to bring home the sixth place medal.