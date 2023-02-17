As the lights came up on the arena floor of the CHI Health Center Friday night, the number of area wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s consolation semifinals or championship finals rounds had diminished greatly after a long and heartbreaking day of wrestling.

Of the 59 area wrestlers still in the tournament on Friday morning, only 22 remain to advance to the finals or consolation semifinals on Saturday.

Broken Bow is in the race for a Class C team title with 7 of their 11 wrestlers moving on to Saturday. By the end of action Friday, they were in first place with 98 points ahead of Bishop Newman who had 83 points.

The Indians sent 7 of their 11 qualifiers to the semifinals round on Friday night. Colton Kelley (132), Connor Wells (182), and Cal Wells (220) advanced to the finals on Saturday.

Heading to the consolation semifinals for Bow are Cash Watson (120), Braxon Rynearson (132), Max Denson (195).

A relatively young, but incredibly talented team, the Indians filled nearly every weight class in this year’s tournament. They were District C-4 champions, beating their closest opponent by more than 100 points, qualifying all but 3 of their varsity team for the big dance in Omaha.

The Cozad Haymakers had three wrestlers in the Class B semifinals and will have one in the finals. Isaac White (182) stays undefeated on the season and will wrestle Drew Moser of Waverly in the finals.

The Haymakers also have two boys headed into the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning — Aaron Wilson (113) who lost to cross-county rival Daylen Naylor of Lexington; and Eli Boryca who lost to Mason Villwok of Elkhorn.

Gothenburg, also in Class B, had one lone grappler in Friday night’s semifinals — senior Abel Flores at 106. Flores wrestled one of the top-rated boys in the country, Hudson Loges of Blair, but lost by tech fall 19-4 in 4:31. He will continue to the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning.

A handful of other local wrestlers are still in the hunt for a medal in Class B including Garrett Kaiser (106) of Lexington, who will wrestle in the consolation semifinals. Tristan Campbell (145) of McCook will advance to the consolation semifinals. He is the lone Bison wrestler left in the tournament.

In Class D, Mullen took four to the semifinals and one will continue on to the finals — Iassc Welch (285). Senior Jeffery Forsen (120) of Mullen lost to Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton to drop down to the consolation semifinals. He is joined by teammates Eli Paxton (126), Chase Gracey (170) in the consolations;

Tristan Olson (113) of Anselmo-Merna advanced to the finals and will face Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton in the finals. Teammate Sid Miller (195) will face Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County in the finals. The third and final Coyote to wrestle on Saturday in the consolation semifinals will be Tayte Thornton (285).

Drew Knoerzer (285) of Hi-Line moves to the consolation semifinals on Saturday after losing to Welch of Mullen.

Hitchcock County wrestlers Blake Devitt (113), and Kolyn Gaston (182) are still in the hunt for a medal.

The consolations semifinals will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. on Saturday with third and fifth place matches to immediately follow. The finals will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media TV stations.