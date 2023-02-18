Sometimes, all it takes is 15 seconds to change the course of a wrestling match. In Ryan Fox’s case on Saturday during the NSAA Class A 152-pound state final, those 15 seconds cost him the match.

The North Platte senior was in control for most of the match, but he got caught midway through the second period. Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh came barreling at Fox on a takedown and landed on top of him.

Fox was caught on his back, and Aburumuh was awarded five points after getting a near-fall. He went up 8-4 and led in points the rest of the way. Those two extra points cost Fox. He tried multiple times to get a much-needed takedown, but Aburumuh eluded him time and time again to win 9-7.

Fox, just like Hershey’s Ethan Elliott and Sutherland’s Grady Dempcy before him, lost in his first appearance in the state finals.

“He wrestled a dang good match,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “I know you can’t do it, but if you eliminate 15 seconds, we win the match. We dominated the entire match. We gave up five points in 15 seconds, and that was the difference. That’s why you need to wrestle a solid six-minute match instead of 5:45.”

Aburumuh was the only obstacle Fox couldn’t overcome this season. The Millard South junior gave Fox both of his losses on the season. The first came in the A1 District final in North Platte on Feb. 11.

Now, add the state final to the list.

“After his state semifinals last year against Joel Adams, we kind of saw flashes of what Ryan was capable of doing,” Hall said. “And then he battled back and got third. You have to be able to bounce back, and he was able to do that. And this year, just going off the momentum that he had at the end of the season, he had a great year.”

Fox will end his North Platte career with a third-place finish at state last season, and now a second-place finish in his senior year.

“Ryan has had one of the best wrestling seasons anyone has ever had,” Hall said. “He dominated throughout the entire season. Ended up having two losses. Lost to the same kid at districts 3-2. He’s a good wrestler. Hats off to him for winning the championship this weekend. Ryan’s got nothing to hang his head about.”

Dempcy also came up just shy of winning his match against Aquinas Catholic’s Grady Romshek in the Class D 106-pound finals.

Dempcy and Romshek battled to a 0-0 tie after the first period, but Romshek broke free of Dempcy’s hold to start the second. A Romshek takedown right after awarded the Aquinas Catholic senior two more points.

Dempcy broke free later in the third period for a point, and he was later awarded a point near the end of the match, but Romshek still won by a 3-2 decision.

Dempcy, who came back from an average showing at last year’s state tournament, finished his best season yet with just five losses. Dempcy was Sutherland’s only representative in the finals after teammate Cauy Kohl lost in the semifinals.

Elliott was leading his match against Crofton/Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher after an early takedown in the first period in the Class C 120-pound finals. Fisher reversed the hold late in the first period to even the score.

“Obviously a success, because we’re taking home a medal,” Hershey coach Dustin Elliott said. “Not the color we wanted. Robbie’s a great wrestler. He’s our only loss on the season. We’ve known him for over a year now, and we’re actually offseason friends.”

Ethan Elliott couldn’t break free from Fisher’s hold in the second period, and Fisher took control in the third to win the match 4-2.

Elliott, only a sophomore, placed third last season and second this season. He’s already one of Hershey’s most accomplished wrestlers, and he came within an arm’s reach of being the Panthers’ first-ever champion.

“His success is leading our program, I feel, because the little kids are seeing it," Dustin Elliott said. "Hershey has never had a state champion. They’ve only ever had one other finalist. For him to have that kind of success and to see him coming through has been really good for the program. Our numbers are continuing to grow, and hopefully some good things are coming.”