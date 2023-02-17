OMAHA — North Platte’s Ryan Fox has just one thing on his mind after beating Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock in the NSAA Class A 152-pound semifinals on Saturday: redemption.

Fox entered the state tournament fresh off his first loss of the season after Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh defeated Fox by decision at the District A1 tournament last week.

“That’s who I’m really hoping to face,” Fox said. “I want to show that boy what’s up. The real Ryan (is) coming out on him.”

Aburumuh held on in a 3-2 decision when they faced on Feb. 11. Now, a week later, Fox’s redemption arc combines with his hopes of being a state champion.

“I wasn’t (at) full health,” Fox said. “It really didn’t matter to me, and now I’m going into the finals healthy. Fully healthy.”

When asked what he would do differently this time around, Fox swiftly answered, “Attack.”

In the district match against Aburumuh, Fox played more reserve. Now he’s going to throw everything he has at the Millard South wrestler.

“I can’t wait for it,” Fox said. “I’m ready for that match. I don’t know what’s going to happen until I win it. I’m ready for it.”

Fox wassn’t the only Lincoln County wrestler to reach the state finals on Friday.

Hershey’s Ethan Elliott defeated West Point-Beemer’s Alex Borboya by a 13-2 major decision to reach the Class D 120-pound finals.

Elliott, who said he wrestled scared in the quarterfinals on Thursday, looked like a different wrestler. After nearly getting caught early, Elliott dominated Borboya the rest of the match, preventing the senior from going on the offensive.

“I was a little nervous going into that one,” Elliott said. “I had a little butterflies, I’m not going to lie.”

Elliott will face Crofton/Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher in the finals on Saturday. Fisher defeated Broken’ Bow’s Cash Watson by a 19-6 major decision.

“It feels good,” Elliott said. “Right now I really don’t know what to think. I want to go hug my mom because she’s my biggest supporter, and she’s probably crying right now. It makes me feel good knowing my mom … it means the absolute world to me.”

Sutherland’s Grady Dempcy reached the Class D 106-pound finals after pinning Cambridge’s Micah Gerlach in the second period of their semifinal match.

“It feels amazing,” Dempcy said. “You just can’t explain the feeling. It’s just so good.”

Dempcy said he had an armbar, just like in his quarterfinals match, then he added a crossface and moved Gerlach on his back.

Dempcy had a quiet showing at state last season, losing his opening match, winning his first consolation match then losing his second match. This year, the Sutherland sophomore entered the state tournament 37-4 and has pinned two of his three opponents so far.

Dempcy faces Aquinas Catholic’s Grady Romshek in the finals. Romshek defeated Shelby-Rising City’s Owen Krafka by a 4-0 decision.

“It feels amazing, especially since I’m up to weight with these guys,” Dempcy said. “Last year, I weighed 95 pounds. I was really weak against them. I couldn’t really compete at the level I wanted to.”

Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl also reached the semifinals at 138 pounds, but he lost to Aquinas Catholic’s Jakob Kavan by a 12-3 major decision.