OMAHA — Makayla Pate of McCook knows something about facing adversity and unexpected outcomes — last year she was one of 24 girls to wrestle in a championship match in the first fully sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.

Pate was favored to win, but when she was injured in the first period her chances for gold slipped away.

This year at 170 pounds, Pate came into the tournament with just one loss on the season and the desire to make it back to the Saturday afternoon championships. Sadly, injury struck again and Pate was forced to medical forfeit in the semifinals against Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo.

Her teammate, Ambie Custard (125), is also in contention for a medal.

She faced off against Madisen Peterson of Crofton-Bloomfield in the semifinals and pinned Peterson in 4:54 to advance to the finals on Saturday.

Kalli Sutton of Lexington was the only other area girl to make it to the semifinals. Sutton (155) faced Piper Zatechka from Omaha Westside and won by decision 5-3. Sutton will advance to the finals on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the three Sandhills Valley girls who qualified for the state tournament wrestled back to fight in the consolation semifinals on Friday night. Aubree Stutzman (100) and Saije Phelps (120) Both girls lost and are done in the tournament.

Two other Lexington grapplers advanced to the third round of semifinals on Friday. Frankie Walsh (110) and Angelica Vasquez (155). Walsh was pinned in 4:55 by Ruby Guerrero of Wood River.

The girls resume the action on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the consolation semifinals and finals at 3 p.m.