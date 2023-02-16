The NSAA State Wrestling tournament is full of surprises and heartbreaks each session, and this year was no exception for area schools.

Broken Bow’s Class C second-ranked Chauncy Watson (113) withdrew from the tournament during the quarterfinals match against the first-ranked Ayden Wintz of Battle Creek when he suffered a neck injury and was attended to by the tournament physicians and trainers.

Cole Stokey (126) of Ogallala entered the tournament ranked fourth, and lost in the first round.

Mullen is second with 39 team points behind Aquinas Catholic in Class D.

The Broncos qualified five wrestlers, four of them ranked by NE Wrestle — Jeff Forsen (120) ranked fourth: Eli Paxton (126) ranked first; Chase Gracey (170) ranked third; Tel Kvanvig (220) and Isaac Welch (285) ranked first. Paxton, Gracey and Welch all advanced to the semifinals Friday night with two wins on Thursday. Kvanvig moved to the consolations with a loss in the quarterfinals.

Anselmo-Merna qualified seven grapplers for the state tournament, including four ranked in the state by NE Wrestle — Tristan Olson (113) ranked third; Jarrett Wells (132) ranked 10th; Tyce Porter (145) ranked seventh and Sid Miller (195) ranked first.

Olson and Miller moved to the semifinals Friday night, while Wells and Porter will wrestle Friday morning in the consolations.

“I thought the first round went really really well for us. We lost one match that was super close that I thought maybe we would pull through for us,” said Coyotes coach Caleb Franklin. “I think we are set up pretty well tomorrow morning to get those guys in the hunt for a medal.”

In Class B, Lexington came into the tournament with four ranked wrestlers — Garrett Kasier (106) ranked 10th; Daylen Naylor (113) ranked seventh; Devin Naylor (132) ranked 10th and Cesar Cano (145) ranked fifth. Kaiser and Daylen Naylor moved on to the semifinals; Cano, and Devin Naylor will wrestle in the consolations.

Cozad headed to Omaha with eight ranked competitors in Class B — Aaron Wilson (B113) ranked fourth; Bryson Bussinger (120) ranked 10th; Dreu White (145) ranked third; Brock Malcom (152) ranked 10th; Hayden Russman (160) ranked fifth; Isaac White (182) ranked first; Eli Boryca (195) ranked fourth and Chris Ruano (220) ranked seventh.

Wilson will face Daylen Naylor of Lexington in the semifinals. Also headed to the semifinals is White after defeating cross-county opponent Brandon Schriner of Gothenburg. Boryca moved on, as well. Bussinger, Russman and Ruano will wrestle in the consolations.

A handful of area schools qualified a solo wrestler, which allows for more quality one-on-one time with the coaches during the long ride to Omaha, but also can be lonely for the competitors.

Dawson Doggett, wrestling at 195 for South Loup, was the lone competitor for the athletic co-op between Arnold and Callaway. Even though a few of his teammates battled the snow and wind to come watch him compete, he still had to rely on friends on other teams to warm up and help him get psyched up for his match against Keegan Schuler of Hitchcock County.

“It’s a little weird to not have someone to practice with. Most of the time you have your whole team behind you, but here it’s them in the stands,” Doggett said. “It’s a different atmosphere. “It’s not all good, but it’s not all bad.”

Other schools with one wrestler include Hyannis, Brady and Dundy County-Stratton.

Local teams with wrestlers in the top 10 in the state include:

McCook — Tristan Campbell (145) ranked eighth and Alex Anthony (170) ranked fourth. Campbell and Anthony both lost in the quarterfinals and will wrestle in the wrestlebacks.

Gothenburg — Abel Flores (106) ranked seventh and Jacob Olson (220) ranked ninth. Flores advanced to the semifinals on Friday night. Olson will wrestle in the consolations.

Ogallala - Logan Stephens (120) ranked eighth and Cole Stokey (126) ranked fourth. Both lost on Thursday and will wrestle in the consolations.

Broken Bow — Chauncey Watson (113) ranked second in Class C; Cash Watson (120) ranked third; Braxon Rynearson (126) ranked eighth; Colton Kelley (132) ranked sixth; Jack Myers (170) ranked third; Connor Wells (182) ranked first; Max Denson (195) ranked fifth and Cal Wells (220) ranked first.

Cash Watson, Rynearson, Kelley, Myers, Connor Wells, Denson and Cal Wells all won on Thursday and will wrestle Friday night in the semifinals.

The Indians ended the first night in first place in Class C with 58 points. Fillmore Central is nine points back at 47.

Cozad sits in fifth in Class B.