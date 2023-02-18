In the second year of fully sanctioned girls wrestling in Nebraska, two area athletes found themselves fighting for a gold medal at the NSAA state wrestling tournament in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.

Ambie Custard (21-2), a sophomore from McCook, wrestled in her second state tournament this year at 125 pounds. She finished second at her district tournament to qualify for state.

In the first round at state, she pinned Suubi Alexander of North Platte in 2 minutes, 5 seconds and easily stuck Trinity Williamson of Crete in 1:10 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals on Friday, Custard struggled to keep control of Madisen Petersen of Crofton-Bloomfield, taking the match into overtime to finally get the win.

On Saturday, she faced Alexis Pehrson of Yutan in the finals, and came up one point short at the end of the six-minute match, 5-4 to earn a silver medal.

Pehrson had outscored Custard in the first two periods, but had nearly caught up to her in the third period.

With a mere 16 seconds left, Custard scored her fourth point and it looked like she might be able to tie it for overtime, but great defense by Pehrson allowed her to retain the lead and the gold medal.

At 155 pounds, Kalli Sutton (37-8) of Lexington made it to the final round in her first state tournament appearance as a senior.

She finished first in her district to qualify for the big show in Omaha. In the first round, she pinned Feryal Akpo-Idrissou of Lincoln Northwest in 3:17. In the quarterfinals, Sutton also pinned Cladis Lucas-Escobar of Grand Island in 5:22. On Friday evening, Sutton advanced to the finals on Friday evening by defeating Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside by a decision of 5-3.

Sutton faced Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City in the finals. Quinones only had one loss on the season and was a gold medalist at last year’s state tournament. Quinones had control most of the entire match, outscoring Sutton in each period.

At the beginning of the third period, the score was 6-3 in favor of Quinones. A final takedown by Quinones was the final blow, and Sutton was pinned in 4:32.

Two other girls earned medals this weekend at the tournament — Angelica Velasquez (32-14) of Lexington who earned a fifth-place medal at 115 pounds, and Makayla Pate of McCook at 170 pounds, whose season ended with a sixth-place award due to a medical forfeit in the semifinals.