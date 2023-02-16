Hiding in a back hallway at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, an experienced coach was consoling her wrestler following a loss — “You never know what is going to happen at state. Rankings mean nothing — what happens on the mat is all that counts.”

And that is exactly what played out at the 2023 NSAA State Wrestling tournament in Omaha on Thursday.

Aubree Stutzman (G100) of Sandhills Valley came into the tournament ranked 7th and was beaten in the first round by Azaria Ruby from Nebraska City, who was ranked 10th.

Frankie Walsh (G110) of Lexington was ranked 4th and was pinned by Natalie Bisbee of Aurora in the first round of wrestling. Both girls will wrestle again on Friday morning in the consolation round.

“We’ve had ups and downs today,” said Sandhills Valley coach Jason Phelps. “We had one that we thought was going to win, but she ended up losing. But the other two came through and won.”

Also from Sandhills Valley, Saije Phelps (G120) will wrestle in the consolation round, following a loss in the quarterfinals. Last year Phelps just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament because only the top three girls from each district advanced on. But she found her redemption in the first round on Thursday.

“I beat the girl that got me out at districts last year,” she said. “Being here is cooler than watching it.”

Mariah Duran (G155), the final of a trio of qualifiers for Sandhills Valley, will wrestle Friday morning in the consolations.

Makayla Pate (G170) of McCook, in her second tournament appearance, will wrestle in the semifinals. She finished second last year in G152. Her teammate, Ambie Custard (G125) also advanced to the semifinals.

Kalli Sutton (G155) of Lexington will also wrestle in the semifinals.

Girls action begins again Friday at noon for the first and second round of consolations. The semifinals will be at 6:30 p.m.