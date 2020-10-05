Steele, Morrison finish first and second as North Platte wins A-1 District

They were the only three to shoot below 80 on the course, and the only three to shoot below 40 on the back nine. Steele finished with a 34 while Morrison was one shot back at 35.

“Today I was just a lot more consistent,” Steele said. “I think my worst score was a five, I didn’t take any sixes today or anything. Maybe not as many birdies, but still able to keep the ball at an even pace.”

Steele, who also won the GNAC Tournament at the same location, said the team is excited to get out to Norfolk and compete for the state title. After finishing runner-up last season, Steele said it’s been the main goal of the team to make it back.

“(We’re) taking a different mindset in, and just being confident and just playing our game,” she said. “If it’s enough, great. If it’s not, we gave it our all.”

Maya Lashley finished in a three-way tie for fourth with an 81, along with Sinnett and Elkhorn South’s Ashley Tackett. Lashley posted a 41 at the start before recovering with a 40 at the end.

Abbie Jones was in a tie for tenth with Christiansen with an 89. Kaylee Carlson placed 12th with a 92.