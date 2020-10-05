Steele, Morrison finish first and second as North Platte wins A-1 District

Karsen Morrison didn’t feel like she played a bad hole on Monday.
She was in the second group with Papillion La Vista’s Gabriella Sinnett and Elkhorn South’s Summer Christiansen, and while the others fell behind on the front and back nines, Morrison continued playing her game.
Maybe it was the familiarity of the course or maybe it was that the North Platte girls golf team just hosted the GNAC Tournament on Friday, but Morrison was fighting for the top of the leaderboards with teammate Baylee Steele. She was putting up the best performance of her career.
“Going into Friday, we didn’t know the greens were going to be that tough, so over the weekend, we kind of just practiced how hard they were,” Morrison said. “I think it helped me for today.”
Morrison finished with a personal best 71 for second place, just a stroke behind first-place finisher Steele’s 70. Behind those two, North Platte won the A-1 District at the Lake Maloney Golf Club with a team score of 311 and earned a trip to the state tournament next week in Norfolk.
“Karsen just played pretty steady all day long,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “This is definitely her best 18 holes ever, and a good day to do it.”
Steele, Morrison and Papillion La Vista’s Sydney Taake were tied for the lead after shooting a 36 on the front nine, but the course’s challenging back nine took Taake out of contention. She shot a 38 to finish with a score of 74, good for third place.
They were the only three to shoot below 80 on the course, and the only three to shoot below 40 on the back nine. Steele finished with a 34 while Morrison was one shot back at 35.
“Today I was just a lot more consistent,” Steele said. “I think my worst score was a five, I didn’t take any sixes today or anything. Maybe not as many birdies, but still able to keep the ball at an even pace.”
Steele, who also won the GNAC Tournament at the same location, said the team is excited to get out to Norfolk and compete for the state title. After finishing runner-up last season, Steele said it’s been the main goal of the team to make it back.
“(We’re) taking a different mindset in, and just being confident and just playing our game,” she said. “If it’s enough, great. If it’s not, we gave it our all.”
Maya Lashley finished in a three-way tie for fourth with an 81, along with Sinnett and Elkhorn South’s Ashley Tackett. Lashley posted a 41 at the start before recovering with a 40 at the end.
Abbie Jones was in a tie for tenth with Christiansen with an 89. Kaylee Carlson placed 12th with a 92.
“It’s nice to play at home,” Orcutt said. “It counts more in this sport than a lot of other ones. You still have to manage the course, and both Karsen and Baylee did a good job of that today.”
Team results:
1, North Platte, 311; 2, Elkhorn South, 336; 3, Papillion La Vista, 360; 4, Norfolk, 400; 5, Grand Island, 402; 6, Millard South, 438; 7, Bellevue East (one golfer), 0
Individual results:
(Top 20)
1, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 70; 2, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 71; 3, Sydney Taake, Papillion La Vista, 74; T(4), Maya Lashley, North Platte, 81; T(5), Gabriella Sinnett, Papillion La Vista, 81; T(6), Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 81; 7, Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 82; 8, Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South, 84; 9, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 88; T(10), Abbie Jones, North Platte, 89; T(11), Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 89; 12, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 92; 13, Ayla Strong, Grand Island, 92; 14, Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk, 94; 15, Ella Haakinson, Millard South, 95; 16, Paxton Peters, Norfolk, 95; 17, Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island, 95; 18, Mia Bertus, Norfolk, 99; 19, Emma Lamontagne, Papillion La Vista, 101; 20, Regan Coving, Papillion La Vista, 104
