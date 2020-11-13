Sterling defeats Arthur County 60-58 in Class D6 seminals

ARNOLD — Friday afternoon’s Class D6 football semifinal was a series of highlight plays between Arthur County’s Alex Worthing and Sterling’s Sam Boldt.
The two senior standouts combined for 16 touchdowns and rushed for more than 400 rushing yards in the back-and-forth contest. In the end, it was Boldt and his teammates who held on for a 60-58 win to deny the Wolves (8-3) their first state trip since 2011.
“It just was a great game,” said Worthing, who rushed for 233 yards and nine touchdowns. “They made a lot of key plays and we made a lot of good plays, too. It just came down to who had the last one.
“I’m just so blessed to have these boys for teammates and I couldn’t have asked for a better three years than I had with them. I’m just so proud that we made it this far.”
Worthing’s final touchdown — a 25-yard run — came with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in regulation. But the Jets converted a key first down with an 18-yard reception by Tanner McDonald and ran out the clock from there.
Sterling (10-0), in its fourth season of 6-man football, faces undefeated McCool Junction in the state title game on Nov. 20 in Kearney.
“We’ve worked so hard since July. it’s just unbelievable,” said Boldt, who rushed for 187 yards and five touchdowns and also had two kick returns for a score. “I don’t even know what to say.”
Boldt rushed for five touchdowns, which included a 47-yard score on a third-and-23 play to give the Jets a 60-50 lead with 3:30 left.
Boldt returned a kickoff 69-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter and then took one back 71 yards for another score in the fourth quarter that snapped a 44-44 tie with 7:32 left in regulation.
“That’s just Sam,” Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. “He’s led us the whole way this year along (fellow seniors) Kaleb Masur and Derek Buss. Those guys just stepped up when we needed a play.”
Special teams were a key in the game as Sterling converted on six of their eight extra-point attempts.
Adams County went 2-for-9 on conversions — either by kick, run or pass.
“We don’t necessarily kick as well as we should, and I knew it was going to come back to bite us at some point in the season,” Arthur County coach Wade Kramer said. “In close games like this, you’ve got to have every conversion. Yeah, that hurt. But I just can’t say enough about our team and they way they kept battling today.”
Sterling had allowed an average of 11.3 points per game coming into the semifinal, and Arthur County eclipsed that with two touchdowns in the opening six minutes.
Boldt rushed for three touchdowns in the first half as Sterling led 30-18 at the break.
The teams combined for 10 touchdowns over the final two quarters but the Jets never trailed in the second half.
Sterling turned the ball over on each of their first two possessions of the game and trailed 12-0 just over midway through the opening quarter.
Sterling also lost Masur to a serious lower leg injury with 16 seconds left in the first half.
“We talked this week about how we were going to see adversity (in the game),” Heusman said. “Just driving out five or six hours to an unfamiliar place (for the game) and then losing a player.
“We preached adversity all week long and I can’t say enough about our kids and how much they fight. Arthur County is a helluva program. Sometimes its just one of those games were you make one more play. Luckily we made one more today.”
