Sterling defeats Arthur County 60-58 in Class D6 seminals

ARNOLD — Friday afternoon’s Class D6 football semifinal was a series of highlight plays between Arthur County’s Alex Worthing and Sterling’s Sam Boldt.

The two senior standouts combined for 16 touchdowns and rushed for more than 400 rushing yards in the back-and-forth contest. In the end, it was Boldt and his teammates who held on for a 60-58 win to deny the Wolves (8-3) their first state trip since 2011.

“It just was a great game,” said Worthing, who rushed for 233 yards and nine touchdowns. “They made a lot of key plays and we made a lot of good plays, too. It just came down to who had the last one.

“I’m just so blessed to have these boys for teammates and I couldn’t have asked for a better three years than I had with them. I’m just so proud that we made it this far.”

Worthing’s final touchdown — a 25-yard run — came with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in regulation. But the Jets converted a key first down with an 18-yard reception by Tanner McDonald and ran out the clock from there.

Sterling (10-0), in its fourth season of 6-man football, faces undefeated McCool Junction in the state title game on Nov. 20 in Kearney.