Sutherland boys golf team wins South Loup Invite

ARNOLD — Brendon Walker made the most out of a miserable day for golf.
The Mullen High School senior battled through consistent winds, temperatures in the 30s and finished with an 18-hole round of 82 on Friday afternoon.
It was good enough to head the boys field in the South Loup Invite at the Arnold Golf Course.
Walker edged Sutherland’s Luke Martinez by a stroke. South Loup’s Colbi Smith was third with an 85 and Brett Downing, of Sandhills/Thedford, was fourth with a 91.
“We played through the wind last week too. It was just getting through the cold that was the hard part,” said Walker, an avid golfer but also a first-year member of the Mullen boys team. “But if you keep walking and bring the right clothes, it will be just fine.”
Medals were presented to the Top 10 individuals and the fourth-hole performance was used as a tie-breaker for those who finished with the same 18-hole total.
Martinez’ effort helped the Sailors capture the team title with a round of 405, five strokes ahead of South Loup. Anselmo-Merna and Hyannis tied for third with a round of 411.
Walker and Martinez were paired in different groups throughout the day and both shot rounds of 42 on their opening nine holes, and were tied through 17 holes on the day. Walker finished with a five on No. 18 to take the top honor.
“Putting was big,” Walker said of the key to his round. “These greens are pretty small so you weren’t going to stick it super close (to the hole) every time. The putting and the short chips were big
The six that Martinez had on No. 18 was the highest score he recorded over the final nine holes.
“(Martinez) just did a good job of keeping his head down and playing level-headed, which helps on a day like this,” Sutherland coach Bo Cribelli said. “He just focuses on one shot at a time.
“(Martinez and Walker) weren’t in the same group so they were probably unaware of how close they actually were,” Cribelli said. “I tell Luke and all of our golfers that every single stroke is important for you individually and the team. Every stroke is important from the first hole to the last and every one in between.”
Ty Monie finished second on Sutherland with a round of 104 and the other three Sailors golfers — Ben Hafer, Mason Roberts and Cole Gerdes — all finished within 11 strokes of that.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Cribelli said. “I just told them to have fun (today). Going in, we knew the conditions weren’t going to be very good today. We talked about how the conditions were going to affect everybody.
“We just wanted to mentally stay with it, one shot at a time and one hole at a time,” Cribelli said. “It was just focusing on the next shot, whether the previous one was good or bad.”
Team results
1, Sutherland, 405. 2, South Loup, 410. 3T, Anselmo-Merna, 411. 3T, Hyannis, 411. 5, Hershey, 429. 6, Medicine Valley, 440. 7, Cozad, 449.
Top 10 individuals
1, Brendon Walker, Mullen, 42-40-82. 2, Luke Martinez, Sutherland, 42-41-83. 3, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 44-41-85. 4, Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 46-45-91. 5, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 49-42-91. 6, Cole Kramer, Stapleton, 49-48-97. 7, Carson Leibhart, Anselmo-Merna, 49-48-97. 8. Aaron Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 49-49-98. 9, Thomas Gosnell, Hershey, 50-49-98. 10. Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 50-51-101.