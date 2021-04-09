Sutherland boys golf team wins South Loup Invite

“Putting was big,” Walker said of the key to his round. “These greens are pretty small so you weren’t going to stick it super close (to the hole) every time. The putting and the short chips were big

The six that Martinez had on No. 18 was the highest score he recorded over the final nine holes.

“(Martinez) just did a good job of keeping his head down and playing level-headed, which helps on a day like this,” Sutherland coach Bo Cribelli said. “He just focuses on one shot at a time.

“(Martinez and Walker) weren’t in the same group so they were probably unaware of how close they actually were,” Cribelli said. “I tell Luke and all of our golfers that every single stroke is important for you individually and the team. Every stroke is important from the first hole to the last and every one in between.”

Ty Monie finished second on Sutherland with a round of 104 and the other three Sailors golfers — Ben Hafer, Mason Roberts and Cole Gerdes — all finished within 11 strokes of that.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Cribelli said. “I just told them to have fun (today). Going in, we knew the conditions weren’t going to be very good today. We talked about how the conditions were going to affect everybody.