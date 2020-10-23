Sutherland falls in first round of Class D1 playoffs

SUTHERLAND — Carter Snyder scored his second touchdown of the game with just under three minutes left in the first half.
The 3-yard run gave Sutherland a two-score lead over a Cambridge team that had committed two turnovers, been stopped on fourth down and been held scoreless to that point.
In other words, all the momentum seemed to be with Sutherland (5-4) in the Class D1 first-round 8-man football playoff game on Thursday night.
Then things changed. Quickly.
Cambridge (4-3) went on to score twice in the closing moments of the second quarter to tie the game at the break. It was part of five straight scoring drives for the Trojans in a 36-22 win.
“I think we were still in Cambridge for the first quarter-and-half,” Trojans coach Rodney Yates said. “I don’t think we realized we were in a game ... I don’t think we were locked in yet.”
Hunter Cook turned a reception on a short screen against a hard-rushing Sutherland defense into a 46-yard score to get the Trojans into the game. The long touchdown came just three plays after Snyder gave the Sailors a 16-0 run.
Sutherland went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and Cambridge started at the Sailors 35 after a facemask penalty on the punt return.
It took the Trojans just three plays to score, as running back Ethan Sides took a direct snap 14 yards for the score and Kohan Grindle ran in the conversion to tie the game.
Cambridge quarterback Derek Trompke was intercepted twice by Chance Elwood in the first half but the junior passed for 145 yards on seven completions, often hitting the short screens against the Sutherland rush.
“Coming in, we wanted to be the aggressors,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier said. “We were able to make a few plays, but, yeah, they were able to hit some against us too.”
Yates felt there would be opportunities for his team to make plays in the passing game.
“We knew the screen game was going to be there based on how (Sutherland) flowed (on defense) and how they were aggressive to start the game,” Yates said. “We knew we would get that all day. We just took advantage of those things. We just waited for them to show their hand.”
Sutherland marched the ball to inside the Cambridge 10 on the opening possession of the second half but was stopped on downs.
The Trojans then drove 90 yards on seven plays to take their first lead of the game. Trompke scored on a 12-yard run — one of two touchdowns he had in the second half — to give Cambridge a 22-16 lead.
“That didn’t decide the game,” Geier said of his team being stopped in the red zone, “but, obviously when you get down inside the 10 you want to score. Give credit to (Cambridge) for making the (defensive) plays when they had to.”
Cambridge then went on a 16-play drive on their next possession that Trompke ended with a short touchdown run.
Ethan Sides then scored on a 1-yard dive to give Cambridge a 36-16 lead with about 2½ minutes left in regulation.
Sutherland was held to just under 100 yards in the second half, and 53 yards came on a touchdown run by quarterback Andrew Dowse in the waning moments of regulation.
Snyder rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half but had just three carries in the second half as he was injured in the third quarter.
Geier wasn’t looking for excuses. Instead he just said, “again, give credit (to Cambridge) for making plays.”
Yates said his team responded to a challenge with Sutherland’s ground game.
“We just talked to our guys about playing solid and playing smart,” Yates said.
It was the second matchup of the fall between the two teams as Cambridge won the season opener between the two teams 36-8 in Sutherland.
Neither side put much stock on that score as Yates and Geier said the teams were different than the ones that took the field that night.
“Honestly we didn’t even look at that tape,” Yates said. “We didn’t want our team that was missing five guys from that week to think that they could just go out there and do the same thing. Guys who didn’t play that week played a lot tonight, and they played well.”
