Sutherland falls in first round of Class D1 playoffs

It took the Trojans just three plays to score, as running back Ethan Sides took a direct snap 14 yards for the score and Kohan Grindle ran in the conversion to tie the game.

Cambridge quarterback Derek Trompke was intercepted twice by Chance Elwood in the first half but the junior passed for 145 yards on seven completions, often hitting the short screens against the Sutherland rush.

“Coming in, we wanted to be the aggressors,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier said. “We were able to make a few plays, but, yeah, they were able to hit some against us too.”

Yates felt there would be opportunities for his team to make plays in the passing game.

“We knew the screen game was going to be there based on how (Sutherland) flowed (on defense) and how they were aggressive to start the game,” Yates said. “We knew we would get that all day. We just took advantage of those things. We just waited for them to show their hand.”

Sutherland marched the ball to inside the Cambridge 10 on the opening possession of the second half but was stopped on downs.