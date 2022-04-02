Sutherland golf team to rely on 3 letterwinners for leadership

The Sutherland boys golf team doesn’t have to worry much about inexperience this season.

The team returns three letterwinners alongside a few familiar faces. Mixed with a few freshmen on the team, the Sailors are ready to start up the 2022 spring season.

Sutherland coach Bo Cribelli said his team will rely on those letterwinners — Cole Gerdes, Harmon Johnson and Mason Roberts — to be leaders on the team.

“Just some leadership, especially early on in the season,” Cribelli said. “There are a bunch of new faces getting used to tournament golf. Those guys will look to be our leaders.”

Cribelli said there are a few spots on the varsity lineup open, and the first few weeks will help determine who belongs in those spots. That starts, he said, with the Paxton Invite in Ogallala on March 29.

The entire team is going, and because there are only five teams attending, Sutherland can use unlimited entries. The Sailors have 11 golfers on the team this season.

“Looking forward to getting our whole team there,” Cribelli said. “(We’re going to use) all 18 holes to assess where we are and make improvements from there.”

Sutherland only sent one golfer to the Class C state tournament at the Elks Country Club last season in then-senior Ty Monie, who finished tied for 70th. Sutherland is hoping to get a few more names at state this season.

Cribelli said he has already seen some things he likes during the first few practices. They all want to compete, and knowing spots are open has created some healthy competition amongst each other. That willingness to compete has encouraged Cribelli that they can keep that attitude for tournaments throughout the season.

“Quite a few guys are battling for varsity spots,” he said. “Guys are gritty, and they are keeping after it. The kids have good attitudes, even when it’s easy not to, which is encouraging.”

As Sutherland continues through the season, Cribelli said he wants to see his team remain competitive every practice and meet they go to.

“We want to continue to improve throughout the season,” Cribelli said. “That way throughout conference, district and tournament time, we can be playing at peak potential.”

