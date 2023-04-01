Sutherland runner Story Rasby said she had doubters that didn’t believe she would break a minute in the 400-meter dash on Saturday at the Sutherland Invite, Sutherland’s first track and field meet of the season.

Not only did she break a minute and finish within a second of her time at state last season, Rasby was also the only girl to do so. She outran everyone else by about six seconds.

Rasby also won the 800-meter race by nearly eight seconds. While the Sutherland girls didn’t get another finisher in the top three of any event, Rasby acted as a lone bright spot at the Sailors’ home invite.

“The wind is kicking everyone’s butt, but I feel like it was a good start to get the year going,” Rasby said.

Rasby finished second in the 400-meter dash at state last season, coming in second by nearly half a second. When asked what she learned about that race that she brought into this season, Rasby said she learned how to get over it and better herself mentally.

“It’s really a mental game,” she said. “I learned that just getting it over mentally … if you put in and you work hard enough, you can do anything.”

The Sutherland boys saw a little more success throughout the day. Luke Harper finished third in the 3,200-meter race, the 4x400 relay team came in third, Boone Snyder finished third in shot put, Jace Smith came won the pole vault and Jackson Snider finished third in pole vault.

Wallace’s Trey Robertson ran away with the boys 1,600 and 3,200 races. The senior distance runner crossed about 13 seconds faster than Paxton’s Rylin Johns in the 1,600 and almost a minute and a half faster than Sandhills Valley’s Keith Morash in the 3,200.

“It was definitely a fun race,” Robertson said after the 1,600. “The wind was a little bit hard, and it made things a little bit more interesting, but I had Rylin there to push me. I thought it was still a good race, a fun race to run.”

Robertson won the 3,200 at state two years ago, but an injury kept him from defending his title last season.

Entering his last track and field season, Robertson wants to make it back and not only recapture the 3,200, but also sweep both long distance races.

“It would mean a lot. I always wanted to get the one-mile and two-mile at state,” Robertson said. “It would mean a lot because it would be fulfilling that dream and just accomplishing knowing that I can come back from an injury and be better than ever.”

Maywood-Hayes Center’s Ashlin Broz won all three events she competed in on Saturday. She helped lead both the Wolves’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams to wins, and she also cruised to a 1,600 win. Broz was the only girl to finish the 1,600 under six minutes, distancing herself from the pack between the third and fourth laps.

“I was impressed with myself,” Broz said. “The wind, and we’ve been at state FFA, and I was tired. I was proud of my teammate and I for showing up today.”