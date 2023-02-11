SUTHERLAND — Sutherland won the Class D District 4 team title and three Sailor wrestlers came away with individual district titles Saturday.

Wrestling in their home gym, Grady Dempcy (106), Cauy Kohl (138) and Kason Bruns (145) won district titles in their respective weight classes.

Kohl — the runner up in Class D at 126 pounds on Sutherland's championship team a season ago — made quick work of the 138-pound bracket Friday and Saturday.

The junior (41-1) earned a technical fall over Dax Connick (9-27) of St. Pat's in 2:05, won a 17-6 major decision over Owen Heessel (27-18) of Maxwell and pinned Hay Springs' Wesley Jacobs (26-7) in the championship.

He'll make his third trip to Omaha, this time as the No. 3 ranked wrestler at 138 pounds according to NE Wrestle's rankings. He was fifth at 120 in 2021 and second at 126 in 2022.

Dempcy (34-4) received a bye and cruised through the 106-pound bracket, pinning Ty Anders (8-21) of Crawford in 1 minute, 50 seconds and Scotty Anderson (32-13) of Sutherland in 3:43 to reach the final.

In the championship round, the Sailor wrestler pinned Matthew Johnson (13-4) of Kimball in 4:24. It will be the sophomore's second trip to Omaha after falling in the second round of wrestlebacks a year ago. Dempcy is ranked second at 106.

At 145, Bruns pinned Trevor Kohl (13-13) of Hyannis in 3:37 and beat Harrison Barnette (30-10) of Bridgeport 2-0 to reach the final. In the final, he pinned Crawford's Colten Mader (20-15) in 1:30.

The junior (36-14) will make his second trip to Omaha. He finished in fourth place at 132 pounds a year ago.

The defending Class D champions scored 174.5 points to beat Hitchcock County by 5.5. Mullen finished in third, Maxwell fourth and St. Pat's fifth. The Sailors enter the state tournament ranked No. 8 by NE Wrestle. Mullen is third.

Other Sailors to qualify for state are Luke Harper (120), Oliver Nutter (126), Ryker Copeland (152), Aydan Kaps (170) and Conner Bryner (182).

Mullen had five individual champions: Jeffery Forsen at 120, Eli Paxton at 126, Chase Gracey at 170, Tel Kvanvig at 220 and Isaac Welch at 285.

Logan Robirds (106), Hudson Deeds (120), Braxton Richards (220) and Logan Dodson (220), qualified for the state tournament for St. Pat's.

Maxwell saw Ethan Norton (132), Easton Messersmith (145), Cyrrus Messersmith (170), Jaycob Young (195) and Jacob Copper (220) qualify for state.

Anselmo-Merna won Class D District 2 Saturday in Oxford. The Coyotes ran away with the team title, scoring 159 points to Twin Loup's 126.

Individual champions for Anselmo-Merna were Tyce Porter (145), Jadon Wells (152) and Sid Miller (195). The Coyotes enter the state meet ranked ninth as a team by NE Wrestle.

Miller heads to Omaha as the top-ranked wrestler at 195. A four-time state qualifier, Miller looks to bring home his first state title after a runner-up finish at 195 in 2022.

In Mitchell, Broken Bow won Class C District 4, beating Valentine by 74 points.

Colton Kelley (132) and Connor Wells (182) won individual titles for the Indians.

Hershey finished in 10th place with Ethan Elliott winning at 120 pounds and Keltin Vanarsdall qualifying for the state tournament at 126.