Swedes knock off Malcolm at state

LINCOLN — Swedes fans were rocking at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday as fifth-seeded Gothenburg knocked off Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20.

After appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history in 2021, the 2022 version of the Swedes garnered the school's first state volleyball victory.

Wednesday, the Swedes had a heavy worry on their mind in the form of Clipper freshman outside attacker Halle Dolliver, who amassed 534 kills on the season. The Swedes proved that their strategy to contain Dolliver’s attacks worked well.

It was no means an easy win for the Swedes as they struggled to stay ahead in the third set and failed to sweep the Clippers.

In the first set, the Swedes took a 5-1 lead that did not last long as the Clippers came back to go up one.

Down 13-10, the Swedes took a timeout to shake off the errors and regroup. The timeout helped as the Swedes came back to tie the score at 14.

Clara Evert's kill tied the match at 18 and a pair of Clipper errors gave the Swedes a two-point lead late.

The Clippers took a time out as the Swedes pushed closer to 25. Aubrey O’Hare's ace provided Gothenburg with set point and a block by Kara Waskowiak and O’Hare gave the Swedes the set.

The Clippers responded in the second set, using a pair of errors to take a 5-1 lead.

Logan Hilbers countered for Gothenburg, serving up two straight aces to pull within one at 8-7, and the Swedes would gain the lead back with a pair of Clipper errors.

Evert's ace and kill from Kynlee Strauser pushed the Gothenburg lead to five. The Clippers would respond pulling to within two at 15-13, but Gothenburg pushed the lead back to six at 22-16. A block by O'Hare and Madison Smith would put Gothenburg up by seven and Evert ended the set with a kill.

Set three started the same as set two for the Swedes as the Clippers took a 5-1 lead. It wasn’t until the middle of the set that the Swedes fought back and took the lead 12-9. The Clippers would go up 18-17 and 22-19 en route to a 25-21 victory.

It was rally time for the Swedes in set four as they fought to end the match.

The two teams traded points early in the fourth, with the Swedes taking 13-10 and 18-15 leads.

A Clipper timeout couldn't halt Gothenburg's momentum as O’Hare's ace gave the Swedes a four-point lead.

The Swedes went up five on a Smith kill and went up 22-16 on a Waskowiak tip.

After a lady Swede timeout, Swede setter Ashlyn Richeson sent over a dump for the kill and a 23-20 lead. A key point came from Waskowiak and O’Hare as they shut down a Clipper attack to give the Swedes match point.

A Clipper error sent Gothenburg into the semifinals where they will face No. 1-seeded North Bend Central. The Tigers dispatched of Adams Central in a sweep earlier Wednesday. The Swedes and Tigers face off Friday at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Leading the Swedes in kills was Evert with 13, O’Hare had nine, Waskowiak and Smith each had seven.

At the serving line, Strauser and O’Hare each had three aces.

On defense, Emily Cornwell led Gothenburg with 22 digs and Evert added 14.

Setting up the ball for Swede kills was Richeson, who had 40 assists.