LINCOLN — Tanner Schmid-Sutton broke his own school record in the 100-yard backstroke, highlighting the final day of the state swimming and diving meet for the North Platte High School team. He also notched a consolation final first place in the process.

Schmid-Sutton swam a 54.65 second time in the consolation finals on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. He outpaced Tyler Evans of Creighton Prep who swam a 54.77 mark.

Schmid-Sutton helped North Platte's team score with nine points with the consolation win. He finished ninth overall in the event.

Cooper Leibhart finished sixth in that race with a time of 55.4. Leibhart was 14th overall.

As a team, the Bulldog boys finished in 18th.

Schmid-Sutton and Leibhart joined Noah Short and Luke Tegtmeier to swim a 1:44.32 in the 200-yard medley relay consolation final to place seventh and 15th overall.

Individually, Schmid-Sutton also placed sixth in the consolation final in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.2.

On the girls side, Dana Sorenson, Nora Wehr, Sydney Hatch and Kadence Dowhower teamed up for a 3:52.07 time in the 400 freestyle relay. The team finished 15th overall with that performance.

McCook's Leah Spencer finished eighth in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 freestyle. Her performances gave McCook a 21st place while North Platte finished in 26th.

Omaha Westside and Marian each scored 339 points to top the girls team standings. Creighton Prep scored 423.5 points to win the boys state team title.