One Telegraph-area athlete and an official are being inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, and an athlete will enter the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame later this year.

Ogallala’s Jim Ayers is entering the Nebraska High School HOF as a longtime official in Ogallala.

He was involved in wrestling officiating for 49 years, starting with junior varsity matches and working state and district meets from 1976 to 2007. He continued as head supervisor and assistant supervisor of officials at the state tournament until 2019.

Cozad’s Luke Pinkelman will be joining Ayres in the Nebraska High School HOF.

He set a state track and field meet record in the shot put and won the all-class gold medal in the discus his senior year, capping a career where he won three Class B shot put gold medals and two all-class discus golds.

After a year at Iowa State, he returned to Nebraska, where he earned All-America honors in the shot put and discus. Also a football standout, he was a two-time all-state pick for the Haymakers.

The Nebraska High School HOF induction ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lincoln East.

The 1998 Ogallala girls basketball team will also be honored as one of two Silver Anniversary teams alongside the 1998 Blair boys soccer team.

In an epic rematch of the previous year’s Class B final, the Indians beat four-time returning champion South Sioux City 69-58 for their first state title and a No. 23 national ranking by USA Today.

Other player inductees include Andy Birkel (Lincoln Southeast, 2004), Nicole Brungardt (Norfolk Catholic, 2008), Ted Butler (Lincoln Southeast, 1994), Matt Herian (Pierce, 2002), Lukas Hulett (Bellevue East, 2006), Chris Kelsay (Auburn, 1998), Sam Koch (Seward, 2001), Dennis Korinek (Ulysses, 1951), Preston Love, Jr. (Omaha Tech, 1960), Cami (Hubbs) Pruett (Omaha Westside, 2007) and Stephanie (Streeks) Ruffridge (Gering, 1993).

Coach and contributor inductees include Tim Cannon (Omaha Bryan/Millard North), Jerry Cover (Norfolk), Dave Eppert (Lincoln East), Jean Janssen Groth (Wisner Pilger), Ron Mimick (Aquinas Catholic) and John Farrand (Lincoln).

The Nebraska High School HOF also honors teams and individuals with special awards reflecting their special place in the legacy of high school sports in Nebraska.

This includes Lincoln East’s undefeated 2022 boys tennis team (Greatest Moment in High School Sports), South Sioux City girls basketball from 1995-2005 (Dominant Dynasty), Rachel Balkovec from Omaha (Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award), John and Delores Bellar family from Walthill (Fischer Family Award) and Ansley volleyball from 1973 (Golden Anniversary Team).

Farnam’s Greg Bellamy will be inducted into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame on June 17 at the Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game is at 6 p.m.

Other player inductees include Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge) and Jeff Uher (Dodge).

Coach inductees include Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston).

Family legacy inductees include Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).