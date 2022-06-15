Texas cowboys tie for win in tie-down

The rodeo season is going into its summer stretch, and North Platte is where it starts.

Unofficially the kickoff to the busy summer season and “Cowboy Christmas,” the Buffalo Bill Rodeo is the beginning of “go-time” for rodeo contestants.

And several cowboys and cowgirls are headed out with money in their Wranglers after the first day of the North Platte rodeo.

Texas cowboys Marty Yates and Lane Livingston tied for the win in the first round of the tie-down roping with times of 7.5 seconds each.

Yates, an eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, said his run was much like Livingston’s. “We both got pretty good starts, had good calves, used our horses, and made our runs. That’s the way we practice, and it works.”

Yates, Stephenville, is ranked fifth in the PRCA world standings and has rodeoed fulltime for the past decade, finishing the 2020 season as PRCA reserve world champion.

“I’ve had a really good year so far,” he said, “and done well at a lot of big rodeos and I hope to keep the ball going.”

He won the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in 2016, and loves coming to North Platte. “It’s honestly one of my favorite rodeos. It’s one of the big ones, when we get started and take off for the summer. We left home yesterday, and this is the first (rodeo). We’ll be gone about three months.”

The 27-year-old cowboy was aboard his sorrel gelding Jag, purchased from world champion tie-down roper Shad Mayfield last year. “He’s been really good for my program,” he said. The sorrel gets the roper close to the calf without running the calf over. “He’s finished, super solid, and I trust him.”

Where Yates is a multiple National Finals qualifier, Livingston is looking to make his first trip to pro rodeo’s world stage.

Also 27 years old, Livingston is ranked 17th in the world, the highest he’s ever been. The top 15 qualify for the National Finals at the end of the rodeo season, on Sept. 30.

He did well at the winter rodeos, but he knows he can’t rest. “I got a good start, but I definitely need to win some to kick the summer off. I guess this one is a decent way to do it.”

The Seymour, Texas, man was aboard his nine-year-old gelding named Rudy, who is an asset to his roping. “He’s really easy and fun to ride. He makes my job easier.”

Livingston is excited to be ranked in the top 20. “It’s pretty neat. I’d like to be (ranked) up there all the time. It feels good to have a decent start and see how the summer goes.”

The fastest steer wrestling time in the first round came from the morning’s slack.