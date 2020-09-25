Top-ranked Dundy County-Stratton downs Maxwell

Dundy County Stratton’s Quade Myers caught Maxwell’s opening kickoff, found a hole on the left side and just took off. All Maxwell could do was watch as Myers ran by the first wave of blockers into open territory without another player in sight.
Myers’ kickoff return quickly set the pace for the top-ranked Tigers in DCS’s 48-14 win over the Wildcats on Friday in Maxwell.
Myers, also the quarterback, was a huge factor throughout the game. He ran in a touchdown — a 51-yard run — toward the end of the second quarter, and he threw a touchdown pass to Lincoln Waters to help force a running clock in the third.
He had two more touchdown passes to Corbin Horner in the first half that had been called back due to offensive holding penalties. Myers finished the game unofficially, with 117 yard rushing with two touchdowns, one throwing and one running.
DCS running back Serbando Diaz was the main option for most of the first half. The Tigers forced a three-and-out on Maxwell’s first offensive possession, returned the punt to the Wildcats 18-yard line, then had Diaz run up the middle a few plays later to go up 14-0.
“We just want to be consistent,” DCS head coach Mike Spargo said. “Then we got kids that can make plays. Some of those broken plays that shouldn’t have happened, with Quade Myers and Serbando Diaz running the ball. Sometimes those plays are just going to happen.”
He had another touchdown on DCS’s next drive. Myers ran 58 yards following an interception, and Diaz scored two plays later, his final touchdown of the day. Diaz ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first quarter.
Maxwell forced a stop toward the end of the first quarter, then a late hit and a targeting call moved the Wildcats to the Tigers 24-yard line. An encroachment on the next play put the Wildcats on the 19 with their best chance to score as the first quarter ended.
Maxwell only needed a yard to find the endzone in the second quarter, and DCS stopped the run four times to force a turnover on downs. That’s when Myers broke off a long run to the right side to put his team up 28-0.
“A lot of penalties in the first half,” Spargo said. “Whether they’re legit or not, it doesn’t matter. Flags were thrown. The kids responded well. We were able to keep them out of the endzone and go up 28-0 at the half.”
The Wildcats moved the ball at the end of the half, but DCS’s Mark Nelm picked up a forced fumble. Maxwell fumbled again at the start of the second half, this time on a force by Samuel Fasso, which led to Meyer’s touchdown pass.
The Tigers took a 42-0 lead after a bad snap on a punt was picked up in the endzone. They scored again with about four minutes left in the game, when Brodie Rogers ran in untouched following a long run from Alex Englot.
Maxwell scored twice in the fourth quarter after DCS took out its starters. Quarterback Jack Meyer had a 12-yard run early in the quarter, and Luke Howitt had a 14-yard run at the end of the game.
“We heavily emphasize junior varsity games,” Spargo said. “We try to get as many JV games as we can and try to get some of our young guys playing time if we can. We’re fortunate enough to get up on some teams and get those guys some valuable reps.
