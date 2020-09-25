Top-ranked Dundy County-Stratton downs Maxwell

He had another touchdown on DCS’s next drive. Myers ran 58 yards following an interception, and Diaz scored two plays later, his final touchdown of the day. Diaz ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first quarter.

Maxwell forced a stop toward the end of the first quarter, then a late hit and a targeting call moved the Wildcats to the Tigers 24-yard line. An encroachment on the next play put the Wildcats on the 19 with their best chance to score as the first quarter ended.

Maxwell only needed a yard to find the endzone in the second quarter, and DCS stopped the run four times to force a turnover on downs. That’s when Myers broke off a long run to the right side to put his team up 28-0.

“A lot of penalties in the first half,” Spargo said. “Whether they’re legit or not, it doesn’t matter. Flags were thrown. The kids responded well. We were able to keep them out of the endzone and go up 28-0 at the half.”

The Wildcats moved the ball at the end of the half, but DCS’s Mark Nelm picked up a forced fumble. Maxwell fumbled again at the start of the second half, this time on a force by Samuel Fasso, which led to Meyer’s touchdown pass.