Top times at 5K Color Run announced

James McGown and Ava McGown finished with the top overall times at the Share-a-Spare 5K Color Run in North Platte Saturday.

James McGown crossed at 18 minutes and 26 seconds to lead the men, while Ava McGown crossed at 22:16 to lead the women.

Other top finishes on the men’s side include Matthew Blomstedt (12 and under, 23:35), James Peters (13-19, 20:40), Jake Hasenauer (20-29, 19:05), Ryan Araujo (30-39, 21:26), Chadd Kohn (40-49, 22:06), Jamie Gastineau (50-59, 21:35), Jeff Bargell (60-69, 20:52) and Warren Cico (70 and over, 29:51).

Other top finishes on the women’s side include Zoe Johnson (12 and under, 27:16), Natalie Jorgensen (13-19, 25:34), Mariah Bottom (20-29, 37:17), Steph Miller (30-39, 23:48), Heather George (40-49, 23:36), Linda Kramer (50-59, 25:03), Lynn Lupomech (60-69, 27:29) and Karen Becvar (70 and over, 49:27).