Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic.

The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first half, while Trinidad State used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to propel them to a 40-27 lead by the halftime break.

Samantha Riggles finished the night with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field to accompany her four rebounds. Reece Halley was the only other Knights player in double digits, closing the night with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

A stifling full court press shut down the Knights early, as Trinidad State rolled out to a 15-8 lead in the opening five minutes of action.

North Platte utilized the next three minutes to steadily chip into the lead, eventually cutting the margin to four. Trinidad answered with a 4-0 run to lead 25-17 after one quarter.

The Trojans stretched their lead to 14 by the 5:04 mark, carrying the lead into halftime.

The Trojans carried the double-digit lead throughout the third, eventually climbing to 55-37 with 3:30 to play.

North Platte cut the deficit to 61-52 with a short-range jumper by Riggles to open the fourth quarter, but the Trojans quickly fought back to extend their lead back to double digits.

The Knights play Lamar Community College at noon Saturday on the final day of the tournament.

Hot shooting

lifts No. 4 Bruins past Knights

STERLING, Colo. — Hot perimeter shooting by No. 4 Salt Lake Community College lifted the Bruins to a 122-80 victory over the North Platte men on Friday.

Ramiah Adedigba led the Knights with 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor to accompany his four rebounds and one assist.

The Bruins marched out to a 12-2 lead in the opening four minutes before the Knights responded. An Antwone Gonzales three provided the spark the Knights needed, as an ensuing 10-0 run tied the game up at 12-12.

Salt Lake went on the offensive while extending their lead to 12 by the 9:35 mark of the first half.

Gonzales trimmed the deficit down to eight with 5:38 to play, but the Knights were held to just two more field goals for the remainder of the half. The Bruins grew the lead to 23 during that span and led 56-35 at the break.

The Knights got to within 16 after a pair of free throws by Adedigba in the early moments of the second half, but full court pressure and hot shooting helped the Bruins put the finishing touches on a win.

Adedigba was one of three Knights to finish in double-figures, as Bruce Carpenter and Gonzales closed out the afternoon with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

North Platte (3-3) will close out the opening month of basketball by hosting Hastings College JV on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.