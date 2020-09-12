Turek scores five touchdowns as Hemingford downs Maxwell

MAXWELL — Brian Turek broke through two Maxwell defenders in front of the goal line as if he was parting the Red Sea.
The defenders, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, were supposed to form an unbreakable wall to slow the Hemingford running back down. Instead, Turek scored his fourth touchdown of the day midway through the third quarter to put his team up 40-0.
He ended the game with five touchdowns and had his presence felt on both sides of the ball, as the Hemingford Bobcats dominated the Maxwell Wildcats 50-8 on Friday in Maxwell.
“(Turek) made a lot of plays, especially early,” Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said. “We couldn’t block him. He was a game changer early on. They grabbed the momentum because of his efforts, and they kept it the rest of the ball game.”
Turek, along with a few more Hemingford defenders, constantly broke through Maxwell’s offensive line. That forced quarterback Jack Meyer to scramble a few times, with roughly a second to make a decision on where to go with the ball.
Hemingford also did a good job at containing Maxwell running back Dalton Whisenhunt, who only had unofficially 48 rushing yards. Whisenhunt had no room to run to the outside, and the Bobcats gave him no holes to run through up the middle.
Whisenhunt did do a good job at fighting for some extra yards, especially in the second half. He took advantage of a slightly tired Hemingford defense to break out some long runs. It just wasn’t enough to get his team in scoring position.
“We didn’t block well up front,” Jones said. “I give our line a lot of credit when Dalton gets a lot of yards, and they got to take some of the blame when he doesn’t. We didn’t block it well enough, Dalton didn’t hit the holes well enough. It was an all around team effort the reason why we got beat.”
Maxwell opened the game with a 26-yard run from Taylor Cheek to the 37-yard line, but a holding call brought it back. A few runs with no gain and a sack forced Maxwell to punt.
A few plays later, Hemingford marched down the field, and Turek scored his first touchdown of the afternoon, setting the tone. A failed two-point conversion kept the score at 6-0.
The Wildcats moved the ball to the Bobcats 25-yard line on their second drive, but a sack and a failed fourth down conversion ended the first quarter.
Hemingford opened the second with another Turek touchdown, making the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. After a Maxwell three-and-out, Maxwell put some pressure on Bobcat quarterback Darin Turek, but he was able to dump a pass off to Turek, who scrambled to the endzone to make it a 20-0 game.
Hemingford scored once more before half on a deep pass to Ethan Specht. A second two-point conversion gave the Bobcats a 28-0 halftime lead.
Hemingford scored in less than a minute to open the third quarter, and Turek scored his fourth touchdown after Maxwell turned the ball over on downs. Turek’s final score came toward the end of the third after forcing his way into the endzone through a handful of defenders.
Reserve quarterback Levi Huffman scored Maxwell’s lone touchdown toward the end of the game, taking it in on a second-down QB keeper. The Wildcats were successful on the 2-point conversion after Kaydan Hunt picked up a bad pitch and ran with it.
“Our kids were not ready to play,” Jones said. “I’ll take some blame for that, but ultimately these kids got to start showing up ready to play and start playing Maxwell football.”
