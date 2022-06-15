Valentine cowboy records a 69 in his homecoming

Triston Eklund was likely already one of the crowd favorites in the saddle bronc competition because of where he is from.

But the Valentine native drew even louder cheers after his performance on the opening night on the first of four nights of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo at Wild West Arena.

The 26-year-old remained on his stead, Dillinger, for the full eight seconds for a score of 69.

“It’s fun to be able to ride in your home state at a big rodeo,” Eklund said prior to the event’ start. “Friends and family show up so it’s pretty nice to hear (the cheers). It’s nice to be close to home.”

Eklund has been competing in rodeos since high school and saddle bronc has been his main focus in that time,

“It’s a helluva rush,” he said. “(The key is to) have a good horse, know the jumps and kicks and good rein management.”

This weekend is roughly the 20th event he has competed in this season.

“It’s not been too bad but things can always be a little better,” Eklund said of his season.

Things couldn’t have gone too much better for Dawson Gleaves in the first round of the bull riding.

Gleaves remained on All-Star through the whistle and scored an 80.

“He kind of didn’t follow his usual trip but we managed to stay on him,” the 20-year-old Amarillo, Texas, native said.

Gleaves started riding sheep when he was around 3-years-old and moved his way up to calves and then steers.

“I’m a fourth-generation bull rider so it kind of runs in my blood,” he said. “It’s what I crave every day.”

Gleaves sits in fifth place in the bull riding rookie standings and is within the Top 60 in the world rankings overall.

“We’ve got a bunch of ways to climb but we’ve got a lot of rodeo left in the year so it’s manageable,” said Gleaves, who has a season-high score of 89.5. “(Wednesday) was a good way to start (the rodeo) for sure. We’ve got three more (rides) this weekend so we’re going to try and finish as strong as we started.”

Colt Eck also managed to stay on his horse, Nutrena’s Redigo Redigo, for the full eight seconds during the bareback riding competition. But he was not happy the way the ride ended.

“I would have liked to finish a little bit stronger. (The horse) was dropping out a little bit,” the 20-year-old Redfield, Kansas, resident said. “A big, heavy horse but I feel I handled it alright.

“I knew she was going to be pretty bucky and that I had to bring my ‘A’ game, but, yeah.

He started riding bareback during his freshman year of high school and has not looked back. He just finished second year of competing on his community college team.

“It’s like riding a roller coaster,” Eck said. “You get a big rush. I love it.”

