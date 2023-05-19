OMAHA — Wallace’s Trey Robertson crossed the finish line in under 10 minutes to win the 3,200-meter race Friday, raised his arms to the sky and let the moment sink in.

It was almost like he was back in 2021, the year he won his first state title. Back then, Robertson sprinted around the final turn and overtook a handful of opponents to win the 3,200 for the first time as a sophomore. By the time his opponents had seen him dash past, it was too late.

And just like he did on Friday, Robertson raised his arms to the sky and let the moment wash over him. He was a champion.

What he didn’t know then was just how difficult the next two years would be and the road he would take in order to get back to the state meet to recapture the glory of his 2021 run.

“I worked really hard this season because I didn’t get to come here last year, and it meant a lot to get back here this year,” Robertson said. “I knew this was my last two-mile in high school, so all you can do is give it your all and hope for the best.”

In 2021, Robertson had put his name on the map in Class D. Everyone knew what he could do after watching him sprint to the end, tapping into another energy source.

The excitement was there to see if he could do it all again in 2022. Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl and St. Pat’s Jarrett Miles, both of whom he passed to win the 2021 race, would also be back.

Only problem was, Robertson wasn’t there to join them. At least he wasn't a competitor.

Blood clots kept the Wallace distance runner from competing at the 2022 district meet, meaning he wasn’t eligible to run at state.

“When I first got them, I was heartbroken, but I didn’t really know what it was going to mean or what was going to happen from it,” Robertson said. “When I got into a couple more meets that I wasn’t able to compete, but I just got to watch, it started hurting because I knew I couldn't be out there and running with them. They were my friends out there. I wanted to be with them.”

He traveled to Burke for that 2022 meet to watch his sister compete — Ashley Robertson is also a Wallace distance runner — but the feeling of not being out there as a competitor got to him.

“I cheered her on with everything I had, but it was so hard not to break down crying because I love running,” Robertson said. “It’s the gift God gave me, and I love it and I couldn’t ask for anything better. It was just really hard seeing all my friends out here running knowing I could get those times and I could run with them, and I would be right there, but instead, I was sitting in the stands watching.”

Ironically, Robertson was cleared to start running the final day of the state meet, which is also the day of the mile. That day, Robertson was back to running.

“I spent a good three hours in the hotel weight room running on the treadmill as long as I could,” he said. “From that point on, it was all summer long. That’s all I could think about.”

Robertson woke up every day in the summer of 2022 at 5:45 a.m. — and he means every day — to drive into Wallace from his rural home to run on different surfaces for about an hour. He followed that with a session in the weight room.

Sometimes, he would wake up even earlier and run to school, a casual 13-mile run.

He spent a lot of time running with his teammates and even more time running with his sister.

“There are a lot of times that people don’t understand that it's not always (about) going to do it, but it's the times that you don’t want to and still go out to do it that makes it worth it,” Robertson said.

Robertson and his doctor talked about his options for the fall as well. Robertson played football for Wallace, but his doctor thought it might be a safer option for Roberson to run cross country instead due to the blood thinners he was taking.

Naturally, Robertson fell in love with cross country too. He won the Class D state title with a time of 16:45.7, topping second-place Jarrett Miles by seven seconds.

Everything led back to Friday’s race. Robertson led the entire time, and that lead grew with each passing lap. And in typical Trey fashion, Robertson turned on the rockets on the final turn.

All the adversity he faced last season led him to the moment he crossed the finish line, looked up and saw he finished the race in under 10 minutes. 9:59 to be exact.

“I just knew if I made it to the finish line, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to, it was going to be one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt,” Robertson said. “I crossed that finish line and all that joy and all the pain of last year came rushing to me. I finally felt like I had gotten back from that, and I was super excited I was able to do that.”