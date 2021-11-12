Watch now: Erdman returns to fight ring with win; Jayson Scott moves to 2-0 as a pro with win at Salute to Veterans event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the crowd seemed to appreciate his return as he received some of the loudest support on the night.

“It felt good to get back in here. It felt good to get that preparation (for the fight) and it felt good to hear everyone cheering,” said Erdman, who is nicknamed ‘Lunchbox’ for his workman-like approach to fighting. “It felt like home. I missed it.”

As for when his next fight might be?

“Right now I plan on celebrating with my friends and family, drinking some beers and having a good ol’ time,” Erdman said. “Next fight I don’t know if it’s going to be here or out-of-state. I guess whoever is next, I’ll be ready to go.”

Scott said his next fight could potentially be in January, unless an opportunity comes around before then.

“I’m never opposed to a good fight,” Scott said.

Parker was able to sweep Scott in the opening minute of the matchup and the North Platte native went down. He quickly regained his feet and controlled the rest of the match and got the submission at the 2:56 mark of the opening round.