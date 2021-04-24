Watch now: Triathlon tributes James O'Rourke one last time with record-setting performance by South Dakota athlete

A triathlon will likely continue in North Platte over the coming years. It just will be a rebranded event.
The James O’Rourke Memorial Triathlon was held Saturday morning for the 20th and final time. The O’Rourke family’s decision was announced before the start of the race that was dedicated to the North Platte native, former Dawson County Attorney and Lincoln County Judge and fitness enthusiast.
“I just think they felt it was the right time to do it and move on after 20 years of honoring him,” race director Brock Wurl said. “I think we’ll continue to have a triathlon in North Platte. I’m still working out the details in my head of what that will look like.”
The O’Rourke Memorial went out with a notable performance as Mandi Meredith-Dunlop, of Rapid City, South Dakota, broke the women’s course record in 1 hour, 13:50 minutes. It topped the previous mark of 1:14:09 set by Eric Lieber in 2016.
“I wanted to come in and do a little faster than the last time I was here,” said Meredith-Dunlop, “and cut (time) everywhere I could. Kind of trim the fat from the swim, the bike and the run. I know I was at least five minutes faster, so I was pretty stoked to have that.”
Analisa Colglazier and Staci Blomstedt finished second and third in the women’s division with the respective times of 1:17:30 and 1:18:19.
Jeremy Reimer was the top male finisher in 1:10:32. Jared Wach and Dan Frost placed second and third overall in 1:12:46 and 1:13:13, respectively.
Wurl said Saturday’s field was about half of the normal 250 entrants for the event — male, female and teams. He said the reduction was due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Platte River Fitness Series did not have any restrictions placed on entry numbers, Wurl said some individuals might be hesitant to participate in races right now. He added that some people plan to complete the event virtually or have already done so.
“Our thought coming into the year was basically, if we can race, that’s going to be a win,” Wurl said.
The skies were overcast for much of event but the sun peaked out near the final stages. The weather was ideal compared to some previous years of the event.
“We’ve run the gamut (weather-wise),” said Wurl, who added that it takes about 100 volunteers for Saturday’s race and the children’s event the night before. “We’ve raced in sleet and we’ve raced in snow. We’ve had 60 mile an hour winds and 30 degrees (for race day). Today was a little chilly but great overall.”
Each stage of Saturday’s event started and ended at the Recreation Center. Competitors swam 500 yards (20 lengths) in the center’s pool, then completed a 15 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run.
John Marsh finished sixth overall in the men’s field in his 18th time he has participated in the event.
Marsh, a District Court Judge in Buffalo and Hall Counties, and a former Dodge County Attorney, was O’Rourke’s friend and said the event, “has always been pretty special. I want to come out and do it and support the O’Rourke family.”
Marsh does a handful of triathlons a year as well as duathlons. He said the time of the O’Rourke is another reason why he continues to register for the event.
“It’s the start of the season, another spring,” said Marsh, a former North Platte resident. “It’s a chance to come out here and see my friends and get back (to competing).”
Meredith-Dunlop, a former prep and collegiate swimmer at the University of Utah, posted the fastest time of the field in the pool as she completed the 500 in 6:37.
She made the switch to triathlons about 20 years ago after a shoulder injury in her sophomore year at Utah forced her to give up competitive swimming.
She competes in five or six races annually, and the O’Rourke is one that appeals to her.
“There isn’t a whole lot of races this early in the Black Hills where I’m from,” she said. “I was looking around and found the fact that was a memorial for a wonderful-sounding man was a real compounding reason to come down and check it out.