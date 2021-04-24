Watch now: Triathlon tributes James O'Rourke one last time with record-setting performance by South Dakota athlete

John Marsh finished sixth overall in the men’s field in his 18th time he has participated in the event.

Marsh, a District Court Judge in Buffalo and Hall Counties, and a former Dodge County Attorney, was O’Rourke’s friend and said the event, “has always been pretty special. I want to come out and do it and support the O’Rourke family.”

Marsh does a handful of triathlons a year as well as duathlons. He said the time of the O’Rourke is another reason why he continues to register for the event.

“It’s the start of the season, another spring,” said Marsh, a former North Platte resident. “It’s a chance to come out here and see my friends and get back (to competing).”

Meredith-Dunlop, a former prep and collegiate swimmer at the University of Utah, posted the fastest time of the field in the pool as she completed the 500 in 6:37.

She made the switch to triathlons about 20 years ago after a shoulder injury in her sophomore year at Utah forced her to give up competitive swimming.

She competes in five or six races annually, and the O’Rourke is one that appeals to her.