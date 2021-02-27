Wayne ends Ogallala bid for fourth-straight state tourney berth

MINDEN — Battling from a sizable early deficit, the Ogallala boys basketball team was an offensive spurt away from punching its ticket to the state tournament for the fourth season in a row.

However, a fourth-quarter rally catapulted No. 9 seed Wayne to a 49-37 win Saturday at Minden.

The Blue Devils stymied the Indians’ offensive attack throughout the first half, limiting the squad to five and eight points in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Wayne’s 11-point halftime advantage did not last long as an Ogallala surge led by Dayo Kennedy and Jeron Gager got the No. 8 team within one possession at 27-24 heading into the fourth.

Using free throws from Harry Caskey and a triple by Corbin Murphy the Indians held leads on two occasions.

The Blue Devils just had a little more firepower. Late hoops from Daniel Judd, Tanner Walling and Jacob Kniefl led the squad to the eight-point win.

Kennedy had a team-high 15 points for the Indians.

Wayne’s Judd led all players with 16.

Wayne (22-5) advances to state and Ogallala closes the year at 19-5.