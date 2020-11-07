Widener leads Maywood-Hayes Center to fourth place at state volleyball

Jaycee Widener was in tears as she walked toward Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde following a 23-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday.
As the lone senior starter on a young team, Widener’s high school career came to an end.
And that career ended with a fourth-place finish at state that capped a campaign in which Maywood-Hayes Center lost only eight sets all year and went undefeated in the regular season.
“She’s a good player,” Rohde said of Widener. “She’ll be tough to replace.”
A lot of that success has to do with Widener. A majority of the Wolves’ kills this season came from Widener, who finished with 429. That’s just under half of the team’s total kills (874).
She also played a major role at the net, totaling 65 of Maywood-Hayes Center’s 171 blocks. And when she wasn’t on the net getting blocks, she was collecting a team-high 384 digs.
“She’s very helpful to the younger girls,” Rohde said. “She’s a good mentor to some of the younger girls and she really works hard and leads by example.”
While Widener’s departure will leave a large hole that needs patching, Rohde is optimistic that the experience of making it to state with such a young roster will help his team going forward.
“We have a bunch of young players that they’re experienced now,” Rohde said. “I expect them to get better and stronger. They work hard during the offseason, so I expect kind of a group effort.”
Widener may have gotten a big chunk of the Wolves’ kills, two sophomores became viable options as well. Olivia Hansen (172) and Alexis Wood (138) were the only other players with over 100 kills and Rohde said they will be relied on to step up more on offense.
Maywood-Hayes Center’s other sophomore starters, Kylee Hejtmanek and Ashlin Bronz, settled into the team’s setter roles. They combined for 741 assists across 79 sets, and were integral parts of transitioning from defense to offense.
“They’re just mentally tough,” Rohde said. “We went a long time without losing a game until we got down here against some really steep competition. And that’s tough to do ... they’re just mentally tough. They don’t give up, they work hard.”
The Wolves’ final two returning starters, juniors Stevie Handsaker and Karlie Erickson, filled in wherever the team needed them to. Handsaker finished the season with 78 kills, 19 aces, and 24 solo blocks.
“They just don’t give up,” Rohde said. “There have been times where we’ve been down and they don’t give up. Even today, we didn’t play our best game today by far ... they just don’t give up.”
