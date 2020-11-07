Widener leads Maywood-Hayes Center to fourth place at state volleyball

“We have a bunch of young players that they’re experienced now,” Rohde said. “I expect them to get better and stronger. They work hard during the offseason, so I expect kind of a group effort.”

Widener may have gotten a big chunk of the Wolves’ kills, two sophomores became viable options as well. Olivia Hansen (172) and Alexis Wood (138) were the only other players with over 100 kills and Rohde said they will be relied on to step up more on offense.

Maywood-Hayes Center’s other sophomore starters, Kylee Hejtmanek and Ashlin Bronz, settled into the team’s setter roles. They combined for 741 assists across 79 sets, and were integral parts of transitioning from defense to offense.

“They’re just mentally tough,” Rohde said. “We went a long time without losing a game until we got down here against some really steep competition. And that’s tough to do ... they’re just mentally tough. They don’t give up, they work hard.”

The Wolves’ final two returning starters, juniors Stevie Handsaker and Karlie Erickson, filled in wherever the team needed them to. Handsaker finished the season with 78 kills, 19 aces, and 24 solo blocks.

“They just don’t give up,” Rohde said. “There have been times where we’ve been down and they don’t give up. Even today, we didn’t play our best game today by far ... they just don’t give up.”