Windham: Anglers appreciate Iron Horse Lake work

I wrote about this project back in May. For those that don’t know, just south of Exit 177 on Interstate 80 and tucked in next to the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials and the new Kiwanis playground is Iron Horse Lake. Quite a bit of construction has occurred there over the last two months to improve fishing and boating access to the lake. Five new fishing piers, a boat dock, designated kayak launching area and a series of vegetation barriers were set in along south shore.

The vegetation barriers between the fishing piers block aquatic weed growth and greatly improve the fishing. These barrier areas create edge habitat that will hold fish. Fish will “hide” in the vegetation growing along the edge of the barriers. When they see something they want to eat, they will dart out to strike a lure or bait. Other improvements include expanded parking areas, more lighting and railing at the boat dock to aid people getting in and out of their boats.

Now that the work is done, I’ve been waiting to find some local anglers utilizing the lake’s new features. I found a trio of brothers fishing the lake last Wednesday. Kylar Smith, Dylan Smith and Ryan Fox were catching fish when I pulled up to see how they were doing. Ryan had just hauled in a largemouth bass that weighed about two pounds. Kylar and Dylan were catching bluegill. I asked the brothers how they liked the improvements at the lake.

“I really like the design of these new fishing docks and the lower railings where smaller kids can get to the edge and fish,” Kylar began. “I like being able to get out over the water further and get a better cast out into the lake.”

“I like it a lot better than trying to stand on the rocks along the shore and cast,” Dylan added. “It is easier to fish this way.”

“I like the new additions and the view you get from the fishing piers. I see a lot more fish. I was watching a guy flyfishing here a while ago,” Ryan chimed in. “The rod holders along the rail are great, too.”

“We will definitely come back here more often,” Kylar said. “It is a nice place and a lot easier to fish now.”

Incidentally, those of you who regularly read the Telegraph’s sports section may have recognized Ryan Fox’s name. Fox wrestles for the North Platte Bulldogs and placed third in state competition last year. He is returning for his senior year when school begins again later this summer. Good luck, Ryan!

Iron Horse Lake was formed back when I-80 was being built. Whenever an overpass was needed, construction crews dug a pit for sand and gravel.

“It is not your typical Interstate lake,” said Jared Lorensen, NGPC Southwest Region Fisheries biologist. “It is not as deep and doesn’t have the sand and gravel bottom like most of the lakes along the interstate. It has more of a clay bottom. The bottom has a lot of humps and bumps in it. I think they were looking for more sand and gravel when they were digging it and when they didn’t find it they moved somewhere else. What is left has created a very unique lake to work with.”

The recent renovation was Lorensen’s idea. He has brought his kids here to fish over the last few years and would think about improvements that could be made to make the lake better. Lorensen eventually approached the City of North Platte to discuss a renovation project on the lake. A couple years of planning has happened since then.

“We are very fortunate to be able to partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on this project,” said Lyle Minshull, supervisor of the city’s Public Service Department and oversees local parks. “A big ‘Thank You’ goes to Jared and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission who did the lion’s share of the work, the planning and engineering. We have mainly been in a consulting role and getting what was needed at the job site when it was needed. All that is left now is a little final landscaping and getting the new grass to grow.”

The cost of the project was about $750,000, but North Platte taxpayers were not on the hook for this one. Lorensen told me that this project was funded through the Angler Access Program. Each time someone buys a fishing permit a small percentage of what you pay for the permit goes into this special fund. This program was established at the end of 1996 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The fund has generated more than $22 million and helped improve 137 bodies of water in the state.

If you haven’t visited the area, do so…I think it will be a great place for families to visit, picnic, fish, participate in some water sports and enjoy the outdoors for years to come.

UPS faux pas

Hang on and try to follow this:

United Parcel Service went woke on us and announced July 1 that they would no longer ship any guns or gun parts. UPS notified gun manufacturers and dealers that they were terminating all accounts and that any packages currently in transit containing guns of gun parts would be “seized and destroyed.”

As you can imagine, this set off a series of lawsuits concerning breach of contract and unlawfully taking property that UPS did not own.

So, what triggered all this (pun intended) — it has been revealed that five Democratic Senators sent a “threatening” letter to UPS blaming them for escalating the country’s violent crime rates.

“We are concerned that lax shipping security measures are contributing to the epidemic of gun violence in this country by allowing criminals to use stolen firearms to commit crimes,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Senators Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory A. Booker (D-N.J.), Christopher S. Murphy (D-Conn.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

As you might expect, UPS has been backpedaling and trying to put out the firestorm that their decision created. They quietly updated their shipping requirements for firearms on their website.

The “new/updated” information basically a mirror of the federal requirements for shipping guns, except where it comes to certain firearm parts. The main concern here is that UPS is demanding something that is not part of any federal rule ... yet.

“Any partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional frame or receiver as defined by 27 CFR § 478.12, must be identified and bear a serial number in satisfaction of the requirements for identifying such items under federal law, including 27 CFR § 478.92 and/or 27 CFR § 479.102, regardless of whether any such items are otherwise exempt from or not subject to identification requirements under applicable law. This prohibition applies even before the effective date of 27 CFR § 478.12.”

UPS had no serial number requirements in their previous shipping requirements, so why now? In essence, UPS management has put its tail between its legs because five Senators spoke harshly to them. I can tell none of the UPS executives are 2nd Amendment supporters. Damage control is still being done and this issue continues to evolve. Stay tuned!