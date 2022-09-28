Windham: Hunting seasons are in full swing

I think we are stymied with our dove hunting. Most of the hunters I know feel that the local mourning and white-winged doves have moved south. Only the doves passing through from the north are providing any shooting.

However, hunters are reporting fair success on Eurasian-collared doves, which do not migrate and can be hunted in Nebraska year round.

Fall turkey season, both archery and shotgun are open. If you want to put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving, now is the time to get it done!

Much of the fishing in the region appears to be shifting into its fall cycle. That means fish are beginning to feed more actively in preparation for the lean winter months. Fishing is slowly picking up across the region.

Trout anglers take note. Work on the Kingsley Hydro and the gates at Keystone Diversion Dam means that Lake Ogallala’s levels will be dropping.

There will also be less water flowing into the supply canal from Keystone to Sutherland Reservoir. Flow to the North Platte River will be trailing off as well.

If you want to do some trout fishing, get busy. The canal will be drained in a few more days.

Lake McConaughy’s water level may rise a bit due to no flows going into Lake Ogallala. Those anglers on the lake tell me that walleye are hovering out in the mid-channel areas in 35 to 40 feet of water. Deep diving crankbaits and slab baits like Kastmasters are working.

Both smallmouth on the southern shoreline and largemouth bass along the northern shore are being found in 2 to 5 feet of water.

The forecast for the weekend look to be about average for this time of the year. It will be pleasant for both fishing or hunting, so get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

Very close to home, in the Tri-County Canal System, catfishing is getting better along the canal using cut baits from the diversion east of North Platte to Jeffery Lake.

Smallmouth bass are more active in the riprap along the banks of the canal.

Walleye and sauger fishing has attracted some attention below the checks.

Plum Creek Canyon, Midway Lake and Gallagher Canyon are reporting crappie action using minnows.

Lake Maloney’s inlet activity showed a slight rise in activity the last few days.

Wiper, walleye and white bass have been caught using live baits. Lindy type rigs may be the best technique to try. Drift fishing in the main lake has been good for walleye, too. Some walleye are being caught on the flats, west of the outlet. Minnows and night crawlers bounced along the bottom are working well.

White bass and walleye activity at Sutherland Reservoir has slowed at the inlet. Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has also been slow. Troll the flats and look for fish staging off the bubble. Live bait and small crankbaits are catching most of these fish.

Catfish are moving in schools along the southern and eastern shorelines of the reservoir. Cutbaits and nightcrawlers are working well for channel catfish and the action can be fast.