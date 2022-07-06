Windham: The weather patterns are right for fish kills

Last week they had a fish kill reported at Pibel Lake in southern Wheeler County, north of Grand Island and between Erickson and Spalding. The lake is owned and maintained by the Lower Loup Natural Resources District and is a popular fishing spot in the region. The die-off affected a variety of sport fish. Reports of several thousand largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie died toward the end of June in this 25-surface-acre lake.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries biologist the kill affected larger-sized fish in each species. Samples conducted by the NGPC after the kill showed a good number of smaller-sized bass and bluegill survived. The remaining fish should grow rapidly because there is now less competition for available food and the fishery is expected to recover. Anglers need to be aware that the quality and size of fish in the lake will be impeded for a year or two.

The cause? Low oxygen is my first guess. Hot weather, warmer lake water temperatures and rapid vegetation growth and die-off can suck the oxygen from the water. We have had the perfect weather pattern for it.

There are other causes of fish die-offs. Fertilizer runoff can create an explosion of vegetative growth which cases the same low oxygen situation that can bring about a fish kill almost overnight.

Chemical spills can obviously kill fish, but a chemical spill is not likely since a lot of smaller fish survived. A toxic chemical spill generally kills everything.

We’ve seen fish kills before and we will again. It is one of those inevitable things of nature. Just remember back a few years, Blue Stem and Pawnee lakes in Lancaster County, Swan Lake in Saline County, Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County have all sustained fish kills and they have recovered.

Another cause of a fish kill can be a bloom of blue-green algae? We’ve seen this before, too. There are many types of naturally occurring blue-green algae in Nebraska waters. It’s nothing new.

When a blue-green algae bloom runs its course and begins to die off, algae cells begin to break down. This process requires oxygen and can create a biological oxygen demand. If enough oxygen is used in this process, dissolved oxygen in the water can be reduced and that can threaten the fish population. The specific type of algae that can cause the problem is known as a cyanobacterium. The blooms often occur when the water is warm and enriched with nutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen.

When the right environmental conditions come together, blue-green algae can grow quickly. It will form clumps that float to the surface and create a scum layer. The result of a blue-green algae bloom can cause discolored water, reduced light penetration, taste and odor problems, dissolved oxygen problems that kill fish and toxin production. It is the toxin production that prompts the health alerts and problems for humans and animals.

This type of algae is capable of producing several different toxins. You need to use extra caution on any waters that are identified as having a toxic algae bloom. Health officials say you should avoid direct contact with the water during activities like swimming, wading, skiing, jet skiing, etc. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are still allowed, but officials suggest minimizing getting wet.

Types of toxins and potential health effects vary widely. Some of the more common toxins produced by blue-green algae that can cause allergic-type reactions such as rashes, eye, nose, throat irritation, asthma, headaches, fever, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Other toxins can impact internal organs, and can cause gastroenteritis, tissue damage, muscle weakness and paralysis in severe exposure cases. One of the more interesting effects, from a biologist’s perspective, it that some toxins can cause chromosome loss and DNA strand breakage. Still other toxins can attack the central nervous system and can cause seizures, paralysis, respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.

Pets and livestock that drink water with these toxins can become extremely ill. There are documented cases of animals dying from drinking water containing blue-green algae. Nebraska has recorded cases of dogs becoming ill and dying from ingesting water containing toxic blue-green algae.

These blooms will run their normal/natural course and be gone as quickly as they appeared. Having this knowledge is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your animals.