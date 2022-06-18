With Reed and Hoyt Kraeger back into rodeo, their father tags along at Buffalo Bill

Reed and Hoyt Kraeger grew up watching their father, Bump, compete in steer wrestling, and it made them want to get into rodeo as well.

Bump now gets to watch his sons compete in the same event.

But on the final night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Bump wasn’t up in the grandstands when his sons called to say they were competing. He was right there next to them on both attempts as their hazer.

“On a night like tonight when they say, ‘Hey dad, can you make it,’ I’m happy to make the trip,” Bump said.

“It’s always nice to do things together like back when you’re 16 and 17 and 18 and stuff back in high school rodeos,” Reed said. “Just out here trying to compete. If he wants to help with that and he can be a contributor, I’m all for it.”

“Now at 29 and 27, we have a choice,” Hoyt added. “It’s darn sure special, and it’s a decision to have us all out here competing together.”

It’s not often Bump gets to see his boys compete live. He lives about four hours from North Platte, but he got the call from his sons that they were competing and they asked him to join them for the night.

“It’s always nice to get the call,” Bump said. “Like you said, it’s a choice. I’m always willing. If there’s someone else they’d rather have, that’s fine too. … It’s never been about me, it’s been about them and giving them the opportunity and the best shot.”

Both Kraeger brothers come from different paths to get to where they are today.

Reed quit his job as an agriculture teacher in Elwood to rodeo full time about a year ago.

“Not to be cliche, but you only have one time on this planet and try to use it the best you can while you’re healthy and young,” Reed said. “Take advantage of opportunities and you can always come back to it, but you can’t go back in time.”

He knows he’ll return to teaching one day, although he admits probably not in Elwood.

“I got into teaching to make a difference,” Reed said. “If I can form some kind of platform rodeoing to try to make a difference in this world, I’ll do my best to do that. No matter what platform you have rodeoing, the one-on-one time you have with anybody teaching is just not comparable. Just want to make a difference.”

Hoyt joined his brother this summer after leaving his job at the Lancaster County Events Center, where he was part of a team that brought the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln in 2020 and 2021.

He started as an intern working on a bid for the high school finals, then he stayed on full time during that bid process. He stayed on full time during that bid process for six years, from the bid to finishing out the finals in July 2021.

Hoyt suffered a herniated disc in his back that prevented him from competing in rodeo for some time, but he knew he wanted to remain active in it. He did six months of rehab. It took four years before he considered running another steer.

“I knew when I got hurt, I wanted to remain involved in rodeo,” Hoyt said. “That opportunity came up, and I took advantage of it. Now, I’m ready to compete again.”

When Hoyt was finally ready to get back into steer wrestling, Reed made him an offer Hoyt said he couldn’t refuse to join him this summer.

“He said, ‘I think there’s a hole in the trailer, and I think you’re ready to go and branch out to some bigger ones,’ which matched my goals for this summer,” Hoyt said. “We’ll go to the circuit rodeos and go to a couple bigger ones. He’s able to get into some others that I’m not able to yet.”

