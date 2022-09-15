Wood injured as North Platte CC volleyball falls to Central in four sets

The North Platte CC volleyball team, already battling through a rough stretch of the season, was hit with more adversity on Thursday night at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.

Freshman outside hitter Vanessa Wood injured her left ankle in the final of a four-set loss to Central CC that extended the Knights skid to seven matches.

Scores were 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.

The Knights travel to McCook on Tuesday after being swept by the Indians in North Platte on Sept. 7

Wood was injured early in the fourth set with the Raiders up 8-6. She was not able to put any weight on her ankle as she was helped to the Knights bench and did not return to the game.

"You never want to see a kid go down, regardless of any team. You never like to see an injury," Knights coach Alexa McCall said. "Hopefully, it's not that serious and we're able to rehab her back and work around (the injury). I think we have some people who can step in and help us out."

Morgan Ramsey had 12 kills and 22 digs to lead the Knights (5-10) and Tyrah Woods and Wood added 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Avah Steggall had a team-high 34 assists and Whitney Chintala and Tessa Metschke chipped in with 16 and 12 digs, respectively.

The Knights scored seven straight points in the fourth set to take a brief 13-12 lead, but a series of hitting errors gave the Raiders four straight points and Central never trailed again.

"We rallied and were able to put ourselves back in the game but it goes back to being able to win sets," McCall said. "We're close in games but we've got to be able to win."

The Knights took the first set and were split the first 24 points of the second set with Central. But the Raiders then rolled off 11 of the next 15 to take control and carried that momentum through the third set.

"I think we just kind of went away from things that were working for us and we can't do that," McCall said. "We have to trust what works and do it until it doesn't. We just got a little bit chaotic and in chaos, we have to communicate (on the court) more than we did."

The Knights again hurt themselves with unforced errors throughout the match, and the question is whether it comes from the players pressing or trying to do too much on the court.

"I think if we could find the answer to that, then it would help all coaches," McCall said. "It's hard to know. I think we just have to continue to work hard in practice and trust at the end of the year that records don't matter but that we have to find ways to be better in adversity."

And that is one are of Central's game that stood out to McCall on Thursday night.

"They just are consistent and don't make errors," McCall said of the Raiders. "When it comes down to it, we made more errors tonight than they did. That's just what they do well."