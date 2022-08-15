St. Pat's enters 2022 season as Class D1 preseason No. 1

The St. Pat’s football team recently moved to eight-man football, but the Irish may already have a target on their back.

The Irish opened as Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s preseason No. 1 Class D1 team on Monday ahead of their season-opening matchup against Bridgeport on Friday.

St. Pat’s moved to eight-man after staying in Class C2 as long as it could. The Irish were the smallest 11-man team in the state, and coach Kevin Dodson at the time said a major part of the decision was if St. Pat’s could honor its junior varsity competition on Monday nights, which would have been hard to do.

“It’s a decision that we’ve looked at pretty seriously for the last six years,” Dodson said in December. “We’ve been opting up to 11-man for eight to 10 years.”

The Irish open the season Friday on the road against Bridgeport, then return home the following week against Cambridge.

St. Pat’s also face Hi-Line, Kimball, Sutherland, Sandhills Valley, Maxwell and Perkins County this season.

The Irish aren’t the only team to land in the preseason rankings. McCook, who moved to Class C1 this season, are No. 6.

Sandhills/Thedford is in the No. 4 spot after coming up short in the Class D2 state championship game. Hitchcock County comes in at No. 10 in Class D2 after moving from Class D1.

Wallace moves up in the Class D6 rankings to No. 3, making its season-opening matchup against No. 1 Potter-Dix a game between two top 3 teams.

Arthur County is also in the Class D6 rankings at No. 7.