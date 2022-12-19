St. Pat's wrestling sees notable increase in program numbers this season

The St. Pat's wrestling room is more crowded this season than in the past few years.

There are 14 individuals out for the Irish squad, led by a trio of seniors: Dax Connick, Matthew Phelps and Gage Deeds.

The varsity roster is double the size of last year.

"Its been a number of years since (the numbers) have been in double digits," Irish coach Kevin Wood said.

The roster also includes sophomore Logan Dodson, who qualified for the state tournament as a freshman.

The team also consists of five freshmen, including Logan Robirds, the Irish 106-pounder who has gone through the initial weeks of the season with a perfect record.

"I think we've got a pretty good team and have a lot of kids to contribute," Wood said. "We have some kids with not much (varsity) experience, but if you can fill 14 weights, you're going to be competitive in Class D. That's the first thing.

"Then we've got six to seven kids who are pretty good when they get on the mat," Wood said. "Depending on who we matchup up with, I think we have the potential to be a pretty good dual team. For our (individual) tournament team, you're scoring points only with your kids who are pretty salty. Like I said, I think we have six or seven who are."

The results have shown that.

St. Pat's won four of five duals to open the season, and Robirds finished first in his weight class in the Sutherland Invite on Dec. 17. St. Pat's Ben Melton reached the finals at 285 pounds before he pinned by Mullen's Isaac Welch.

It was just Melton's second loss of the season.

The junior is part of what Wood called, "the meat of our team."

"We are pretty tough from 170 pounds up," Wood said.

That group includes Phelps at 170, Deeds at 182, Dodson at 195 and Braxton Richards at 220.

Phelps enters the holiday break with a 16-2 record. The Irish are scheduled to compete in the Franklin Invite on Jan. 7.

And Wood feels it could be the beginning of a strong run to the end of the season for his wrestlers.

"I think we have good leadership led by our seniors and (Dodson)," Wood said. "But some of the (underclassmen) are picking up that leadership too. I feel we've got a good (practice) room and we hope the kids continue to get better throughout the season.

"This team is the best dual team we've had here in eight years," Wood said. "For us to be able to well in our schedule this year."