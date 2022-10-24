State Board of Education candidates answer questions

What is the No. 1 priority of the State Board of Education for next year and what would be your role in moving that forward?

Robin Stevens: The No. 1 priority of the State Board has always been "to do what is best for students." My role is to work as a team member to expand early childhood opportunities, expand dual credit courses, expand online connectivity and expand mental health resources.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier: With the resignation of the current commissioner announced in September, the selection of a new commissioner along with an audit of Nebraska Department of Education personnel and services is one of the most important duties for the board in 2023.

The next commissioner must be aware of the strengths and needs of Nebraska schools, work under the oversight of the board and effectively manage the NDE so that our schools receive the assistance they need from the state.

An audit of personnel and services would examine what duties are currently being performed, any duplication of services and what might be done most effectively at the local school district level. Transparency would increase public confidence in the NDE's use of tax dollars as areas of improvement are revealed.

Is there anything you would like to see the board do differently in communicating with constituents across the state about various issues that need to be addressed?

Stevens: Improving communication is a continuous goal. No matter how much I communicate, I could always do more. During my four years on the State Board, I have written summaries of board meetings that I have sent to weeklies and dailies across the district, returned phone calls, made phone calls, followed up with emails and text messages, attended Zoom meetings with Education Service Units and other education organizations. Unfortunately many of my attempts to communicate have been used against me for political purposes. I have spent my entire professional life building relationships through one-on-one conversations. But my greatest communication strength has always been that of a listener. While I have been heavily criticized for "listening too much" when it came to the controversial health standards, the correct result was accomplished. The health standards have been stopped. I will always seek ways to improve communication, and I will always be a great listener.

Tegtmeier: In order to gain an understanding of the details discussed and motions voted upon, interested constituents must reference the meeting agenda, minutes and view the recorded video. Meeting minutes should be significantly more detailed and the meetings should be transcribed by NDE staff for increased transparency and to make access to information more readily available to the public.

The uproar last year when the State Board of Education proposed optional sex-education standards is well known. After hearings, the board first asked for revisions to the standards and then rejected the revisions. In your opinion, is that sufficient, or do you believe the board erred in allowing the original draft to be presented at all? Please elaborate.

Stevens: There were errors made. These errors started at the top, but the board, including myself, must take some responsibility. While the time to analyze the proposed health standards was extremely short, the board should have slowed the process down instead of allowing the process to move forward without an official vote by the board. However, from that point on, the hearings that were held and the listening by the board led to the proper response to stop the health standards.

Tegtmeier: I believe the board gave insufficient oversight into the health standards, and had they been in touch with their constituents, they would have anticipated the public opposition and not released them. The standards were tabled at the September board meeting; however, current board President Patsy Koch-Johns stated, “I do want to make it clear that we will return to complete the standards as soon as the issues that are impeding the progress of this work are alleviated.” In February 2022, Kirk Penner moved to permanently reject the health standards. All current board members, save Penner, voted against this motion. Based on their voting records and comments made during the board meetings, it is apparent that current board members intend to revive the health standards despite public opposition.

Five state senators have called for a probe of the Nebraska Department of Education because a website it set up during the pandemic contained a link to a document defending so-called critical race theory until it was noticed and removed. How do you define CRT and other teaching methods recently criticized by some conservative politicians, such as social-emotional learning (SEL)? Is it your belief that Nebraska school districts are actively utilizing these theories in the classroom? If you disagree, how should Nebraska public schools pursue the goals of ensuring students have a thorough grasp of American and world history and equipping them to handle their emotions and solve problems?

Stevens: Let's review the facts. According to David Jesperson, NDE communications director, "The document in question was not on Launch Nebraska (COVID-19 website) and after a thorough search, staff did not find any record that the document was ever posted directly on the Launch Nebraska site."

CRT has been in college and university law schools since the 1970s. It is used as a means of understanding how racism has sometimes shaped public policy. Speaking for the 7th District, it does not exist in any of our schools' curriculum.

SEL has been taught in elementary schools since the 1960s. It is a method of instilling a love of learning through building self-esteem and meeting students' social and emotional needs from various backgrounds.

This is a duty of the local boards. As I have stated, CRT is not being taught in K-12 schools. SEL is being taught. The only people who are saying CRT exists in our K-12 or SEL is indoctrinating our elementary students either don't understand or are using politics to gain power or both. As we all know, when politics wins, children are hurt.

As I have said many times, "history is based on facts not theory." If it is fact, teach it. If not, don't. We have experienced the worst health crisis in over a century. The residuals of the pandemic continue to haunt us. The mental health of our students (and educators) is at stake. SEL is a must for the well-being of our children.

Tegtmeier: Critical Race Theory, based on the Marxist ideology that our society consists of oppressors and victims based on skin color and that certain races experience success due to the color of their skin, cripples all students of every background and discourages them from believing in meritocracy and hard work to advance one’s self.

While most Nebraska districts are not incorporating this theory into classroom instruction, some are, including Lincoln Public Schools. Resources which promote the inclusion of these concepts in the classroom are available on the NDE website at education.ne.gov/ciptoolkit/equity-and-diversity/resources.

Students must be taught the complete history of the United States in order to appreciate the opportunities provided to Americans and to ensure certain travesties from the past are never repeated. They should also learn how to view history not merely through the lens of today but from a historical perspective when values were different.

Each day our teachers are asked to instruct and nurture our children as they grow into productive members of our society. Teachers need a consistent set of terms and methods to use in the classroom as students learn how to share, control their emotions and consider the feelings of others. Locally, our teachers believe that the curriculum utilized by NPPSD is of good quality. I trust their professional judgment.