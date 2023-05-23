Jesse Mauch is in a tie for 58th and Rylan Perry a tie for 64th at the Class A State Golf Championships at Norfolk Country Club after the first round.

Mauch, a junior, shot 83 in the opening round of the tournament Tuesday. Mauch started with a two-over-par 38 on the back nine, with his group starting on No. 10. He then found some trouble on the front nine, carding a 45.

Mauch's round was highlighted by birdies on the par-four 11th and the par-four 16th at the tight, tree-lined Norfolk Country Club.

Perry shot 43 on the back and 42 on the front for 85, also starting on No. 10. The highlight of his round was a birdie on the par-four ninth to finish his day.

Perry goes out on No. 10 in Wednesday's second and final round at 9:50 a.m., paired with Garrett Potts of Omaha North and Carter Thompson of Lincoln Northeast.

Mauch follows off the 10th tee at 10 a.m., paired with Harrison Clements of Millard South and Carson Vecera of Fremont.

Samuel Vocelka of Millard North shot a five-under 67 to lead Class A after the first round. Gavin Gerch of Lincoln Southeast is in second after a three-under 69.

Southeast leads Omaha Westside in the team competition by four strokes.

Across the state in Gering, Ogallala is in 10th place and McCook in 12th at the Class B tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Ogallala golfer Caleb Castillo shot a six-over 78 to finish in a tie for 20th. Teammate Colton Knispel shot a nine-over 81 to be in a tie for 31st.

Luke Hiltibrand is tied for 42nd after an 84, Ryan Gilmore shot 91 and Oliver Nielsen shot 105.

Reid Loop is the low Bison after an 84. Landon Kmoch shot 88, Eli Kehler 90, Cole Graham 91 and Kolton Koetter 99.

At Elks Country Club in Fremont, Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley is in a tie for 42nd after an 88 on Tuesday in the Class C tournament.