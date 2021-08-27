State Highway Commission discusses current, future projects at North Platte hearing, meeting

The State Highway Commission offered insight on current and future projects Friday during a public hearing and meeting at the Best Western Plus in North Platte.

Reports were given concerning several area projects that are nearing completion as well as future projects that will improve area roads and bridges.

“Some of the highlights: We have 193 bridges that we maintain; we have almost 3,000 lane miles on the system,” District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer said. “And we actually have the largest portion of the interstate system of all the districts with 155 miles, and that does include about 3½ miles of I-76 out to Colorado.”

Cameron Craig, assistant construction engineer, said the work on the interstates near Big Springs is a multiyear project.

“The project consists of about 4½ miles of Interstate 80 and about 3½ miles of I-76,” Craig said. “It is a $44.5 million contract.”

Craig said this project is scheduled to go into 2022.

“But we expect a normal traffic pattern to take place in late September,” Craig said.